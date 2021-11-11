Trending:
US Rep. Underwood of Illinois has uterine fibroids surgery

The Associated Press
November 11, 2021 8:24 pm
CHICAGO (AP) — U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood of Illinois had surgery Thursday in Chicago to remove uterine fibroids and will spend the “coming weeks” recovering in Illinois, her office said.

Surgery for the 35-year-old Democrat “went as planned” at the University of Chicago Medical Center, according to her office.

“She is grateful to the team of doctors, nurses, and support professionals at UChicago Medicine and looks forward to traveling throughout the 14th District and returning to the House of Representatives soon,” her office said in a statement.

Uterine fibroids are noncancerous growths that are fairly common in women during childbearing years, but they can cause symptoms including pain. Treatment includes medication and surgery.

Underwood won a second term last year in the Chicago-area district that includes suburban and rural areas.

