Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Bosnia police arrest 7 people on suspicion of war crimes

The Associated Press
December 3, 2021 3:23 am
< a min read
      

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnian police on Friday arrested seven people suspected of war crimes against civilians during the 1992-95 conflict in the Balkan country, the security authorities said.

The group were apprehended in the areas of the eastern towns of Bijeljina and Sokolac, a statement by the Bosnian security agency said.

No other details were immediately available. The statement said the group will be handed over to the prosecutors.

More than 100,000 people were killed in the 1992-95 War in Bosnia between the country’s mostly Muslim Bosniaks, Serbs and Croats. The war ended in a U.S.-brokered peace agreement.

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Comments

Fed Photo of the Day

2021 Capitol Christmas Tree with Lights