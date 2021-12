ATLANTA (AP) — In a story published Dec. 1, 2021, about the Atlanta mayor’s race, The Associated Press erroneously reported that new mayor Andre Dickens’ mother did not graduate from high school. She did graduate. The story also erroneously said that Dickens is a deacon at his boyhood church. He helped found the church as an adult.

