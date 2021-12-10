On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Dutch give green light for Pfizer shots for children over 5

The Associated Press
December 10, 2021 11:15 am
1 min read
      

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government cleared the way Friday for children aged 5-11 to get vaccinated against COVID-19, extending its inoculation program to an age group that had the highest rate of infections in a recent surge.

The program is set to begin in mid-January, the health ministry said. The children will get shots of the Pfizer vaccine with a lower dose than adults and it is up to their parents whether they are vaccinated.

The government stressed that most children infected with the coronavirus develop only mild symptoms, but a small number can become seriously ill.

The European Medicines Agency gave the green light last month for a smaller dose of the Pfizer vaccine to be used for children aged 5-11.

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

Dutch COVID-19 infections soared to record levels last month, straining the health care system and forcing the government to impose a partial lockdown that means bars, restaurants, cinemas, theaters and shops selling non-essential goods have to close at 5 p.m.

Infections have since slightly declined since the lockdown started but remain high. Admissions to intensive care units also are still high but decreasing.

___

Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|14 AFCEA Bethesda Engage & Connect
12|15 Demystifying Zero Trust with Leading...
12|15 An Increase in Nation-State...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Special tactics Airmen compete together for Team USA bobsledding