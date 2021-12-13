On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Harris announces private investments in Central America

The Associated Press
December 13, 2021 6:07 am
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday is announcing $1.2 billion in commitments from international businesses to support the economies and social infrastructure of Central American nations, as she works to address what the White House terms the “root causes” of migration to the United States.

Harris was tapped in March by President Joe Biden to work to counter the social, economic and political forces that drive migrants and asylum seekers to the U.S., including many who cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally.

In May, Harris appealed to the private sector to invest in El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras in an effort to improve stability and opportunity in the Central American countries. Monday’s announcement builds on that “call to action,” as she announces new commitments and encourages other companies to continue their investment.

Among the new initiatives announced Monday are a push by Nespresso to support coffee-growing in Honduras and El Salvador, a Microsoft initiative to connect millions of people to the Internet and a $100 million commitment to the region by Mastercard to promote digital payments and e-commerce.

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|13 NDIA BI - Introduction to IP in...
12|13 Bringing Innovation and Creativity to...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Hyakuri ATR 2021: Cowboys Touchdown