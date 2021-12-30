Hong Kong police charge 2 from news outlet with sedition

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police on Thursday formally charged two people from an online pro-democracy news outlet with sedition, a day after the outlet said it would cease operations following a police raid on its office and seven arrests.

National security police said in a statement they had charged two men, aged 34 and 52, with one count each of conspiracy to publish a seditious publication but did not identify the men.

According to local media reports, the two charged are Chung Pui-kuen and Patrick Lam, who were editors at Stand News.

The police also said they would prosecute the company for sedition.

