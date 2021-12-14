On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Jim Bob Duggar among candidates in Arkansas primary election

The Associated Press
December 14, 2021 6:33 am
< a min read
      

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) — Voters in northwest Arkansas are deciding who to nominate for a vacant state Senate seat Tuesday in a special primary election where the candidates include “19 Kids and Counting” father Jim Bob Duggar.

Duggar is among four Republicans seeking their party’s nomination for the state Senate seat, which opened up following the resignation of Republican Sen. Lance Eads.

The election comes days after one of Duggar’s sons, Josh Duggar, was convicted in federal court of receiving and possessing child pornography.

Jim Bob Duggar previously served in the Arkansas House. His large Arkansas family was featured on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” reality TV show.

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

Other GOP candidates include Colby Fulfer, who is chief of staff for the city of Springdale; Edge Nowlin, a retired IBM engineer; and Steve Unger, a retired U.S. Navy captain. Two Democrats are seeking their party’s nomination.

If needed, a runoff election will be held Jan. 11 with the special election set for Feb. 8.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|13 Bringing Innovation and Creativity to...
12|13 The Technology General Manager Agenda:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas swears in Chris Magnus as the new Customs and Border Protection commisioner