Journalist on Blinken trip to Asia tests positive for virus

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The State Department says a journalist accompanying U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on a trip to Britain and Southeast Asia has tested positive for COVID-19.

Spokesman Ned Price said the journalist, one of 12 members of the traveling press corps on Blinken’s trip, tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday in Malaysia. Neither Blinken, any of his senior staff or other members of the press corps have tested positive, according to Price.

In a statement posted online, the U.S Embassy in Kuala Lumpur said it informed the Malaysian government of the virus case and thanked the Malaysian authorities for their support.

“The sole member of the traveling party who tested positive is observing all requirements of the Ministry of Health,” the embassy said. “We can confirm that the person was not involved and has not participated in any of Secretary Blinken’s program in Kuala Lumpur.”

Blinken arrived in Kuala Lumpur late Tuesday from Jakarta, Indonesia, and still plans to make his final stop in Bangkok, Thailand, later Wednesday. He began his current journey in the English city of Liverpool, where he participated in a Group of Seven foreign ministers meeting over the weekend.

The State Department has been testing those on Blinken’s plane for the virus on a daily basis and Price said the journalist had tested negative in both Liverpool and Jakarta.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.