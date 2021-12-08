Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Kentucky Congressman Guthrie tests positive for COVID-19

The Associated Press
December 8, 2021 8:09 pm
< a min read
      

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie tested positive for COVID-19 and has mild symptoms, he said Wednesday.

“Out of an abundance of caution, I took a COVID-19 test, and it came back positive today,” he said in a news release. “I am glad I decided to get fully vaccinated, and I am experiencing mild symptoms.”

Guthrie, who was elected from Kentucky’s 2nd District in 2008, said his offices in the district and in Washington remain open.

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News U.S. News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|5 2021 DoDIIS Worldwide Conference
12|6 Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Pearl Harbor survivor renders salute during ceremony to commemorate 80th anniversary