On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

NC’s top court halts March primary due to remapping suits

GARY D. ROBERTSON
December 8, 2021 5:17 pm
1 min read
      

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s highest court on Wednesday delayed the state’s planned March 8 primary until May while state courts review claims of illegal gerrymandering.

The decision by the state Supreme Court comes after a state Court of Appeals panel initially blocked filing for legislative and congressional candidates on Monday, only to have the decision reversed when the full 15-member intermediate appeals court was asked to weigh in on the matter. Filing began Tuesday for these races instead.

Wednesday’s order by the justices means candidate filing is now suspended until the litigation is resolved. The Supreme Court says a panel of three trial judges hearing a pair of lawsuits must rule by Jan. 11, followed by likely appeals.

The delay is being granted “in light of the great public interest in the subject matter of these cases, the importance of the issues to the constitutional jurisprudence of this state” and “the need for urgency in reaching a final resolution on the merits at the earliest possible opportunity,” the order reads.

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

Primary elections for a U.S. Senate seat, all 14 U.S. House and 170 General Assembly seats, along with judicial and other positions, are now delayed until May 17, according to the order.

Dozens of legislative and congressional candidates have already filed. Candidate filing for all state and local races was slated to continue through midday Dec. 17.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|5 2021 DoDIIS Worldwide Conference
12|6 Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Pearl Harbor survivor renders salute during ceremony to commemorate 80th anniversary