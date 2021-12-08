Recount upholds GOP win in contested Virginia House race

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A recount for a Virginia state House seat upheld the Republican candidate’s victory on Wednesday, cementing what will be a 52-48 majority for the GOP when the chamber convenes in January.

A court certified that Republican A.C. Cordoza had defeated Democratic Del. Martha Mugler in the race for the 91st District in the Hampton Roads area.

Mugler, a freshman member elected in 2019, requested a recount last month after the results from the Nov. 2 election showed her trailing by only 94 votes out of the 27,388 counted. Cordoza is a 31-year-old political newcomer who works as an engineer technician at Newport News Shipbuilding.

The 91st District comprises the cities of Hamptothren and Poquoson and York County.

An earlier recount last week upheld another GOP candidate’s win and confirmed that the GOP had retaken the majority from the Democrats, making Virginia one of only two states with a split legislature; the other is Minnesota. Democrats hold a slim 21-19 majority in the Senate, where lawmakers aren’t up for reelection until 2023.

Last month’s elections marked a sweep for the Republicans, who won the offices of governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.

