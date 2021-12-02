On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Report: China clears Boeing 737 Max to fly again

The Associated Press
December 2, 2021 6:24 am
< a min read
      

BEIJING (AP) — China’s aviation regulator cleared the Boeing 737 Max on Thursday to return to flying with technical upgrades more than two years after the plane was grounded worldwide following two fatal crashes, a news outlet reported.

Chinese pilots will need to complete new training before commercial flights can begin, China Aviation Daily said, citing the Civil Aviation Administration of China. Phone calls to the regulator weren’t answered.

The report displayed a copy of the CAAC’s airworthiness directive.

China is the last major market where the Boeing 737 Max was awaiting approval after the United States allowed flights to resume in December 2020 and European Union regulators gave permission in January. Brazil and Canada also have given approval.

        Insight by Infor: This exclusive e-book highlights how the military services and defense agencies are rethinking their approach to managing their supply chains and how data is driving those decisions.

Boeing’s shares jumped 4.25% in pre-market trading Thursday.

Governments grounded the Boeing 737 Max after a total of 246 people were killed in the crashes of a Lion Air flight in Indonesia on Oct. 29, 2018, and an Ethiopian Airlines flight on March 10, 2019.

Investigators blamed a computer system that pushed the plane’s nose downward in flight and couldn’t be overridden by pilots.

Boeing Co. was required to redesign the system and pilots will need to be trained on the new technology.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Technology News

Comments

Fed Photo of the Day

2021 Capitol Christmas Tree with Lights