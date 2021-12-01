FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks head back up

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest move in Wall Street’s jolting roller-coaster ride is back up. Stocks, oil and bond yields climbed in morning trading Wednesday, recovering recover some of their sharp losses from the day before. The S&P 500 was 1.6% higher following some better-than-expected readings on the U.S. economy. It’s the latest dizzying move for Wall Street’s benchmark, which sank 2.3% on Friday for its worst loss since February, only to then rise 1.3% and then fall 1.9%. The wild movements are partly the result of investors struggling to handicap how much damage the newest coronavirus variant will do to the economy.

POWELL-YELLEN-CONGRESS

Powell: Fed ‘not at all sure’ inflation will fade next year

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says the Fed can’t be sure that inflation will fade in the second half of next year, as many economists expect. In comments to the House Financial Services Committee Wednesday, Powell said that most economists see current price spikes, which have lifted inflation to a three-decade high, as largely a response to the pandemic’s disruptions to supply and demand. But Powell noted that “inflation has been more persistent and higher than we’ve expected.” As Americans have spent more time at home, they have ramped up spending on furniture, appliances, and laptop computers. Soaring demand for such goods, combined with parts shortages, have resulted in supply chain snarls and higher prices.

ECONOMY-MANUFACTURING

US manufacturing activity continues growth in November

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — U.S. manufacturing activity grew at a faster pace in November as companies continue to struggle to keep up with demand amid ongoing supply shortages and delays. The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, said Wednesday that its index of manufacturing activity rose to a reading of 61.1 in November, just above September’s 60.8. Any reading above 50 indicates growth in the manufacturing sector. The manufacturing sector has recorded 18 straight months of growth going back to spring of 2020 when the pandemic broke. Sub-categories of new orders, production and employment all grew at a faster pace in November.

GENERAL MOTORS-SUPPLY CHAIN

GM venture to build North American battery chemical plant

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is forming a joint venture with Posco Chemical of South Korea to build a North American battery materials plant as it moves to bring more steps in the electric vehicle supply chain under its umbrella. The automaker said details of the venture are still being worked out, including investment amounts and the plant location. GM said the factory will supply materials to make cathodes, the energy center of a battery that amounts to 40% of the cost. The plant will employ hundreds of people and will start making materials in 2024. The move comes as automakers race to line up suppliers for scarce battery materials and components in anticipation of a widespread shift from internal combustion vehicles to those powered by electricity.

TRANSCOM-NORTH AMERICA

Transcom chooses South Carolina for North American HQ

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A Swedish company that provides customer care call centers and other services to businesses is building its North American headquarters in South Carolina. Transcom Worldwide AB says it will hire about 450 workers for its new location in Greenville over the next five years. The 26-year-old company has 69 customer service centers across the world working in 33 different languages to provide customer care, sales, technical support, and credit management services. Transcom says it chose Greenville after reviewing 125 different U.S. locations. The new Greenville headquarters will have employees working both in person and remotely. The in-person space could expand to 1,000 employees if needed.

ALLEGIANT-VIVA AEROBUS

Discount airlines Allegiant and Viva Aerobus seek alliance

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two budget airlines in the U.S. and Mexico say they will seek government approval to form an alliance and expand their flights across the border. Las Vegas-based Allegiant and Mexico’s Viva Aerobus said Wednesday they will seek antitrust immunity from the U.S. and Mexican governments. The airlines want to work together on setting schedules and routes. Allegiant says it will invest $50 million in Viva Aerobus as part of the deal. The airlines say they expect to begin flights under the alliance in early 2023, if they win approval from the two governments.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TOURISM

Omicron unravels travel industry’s plans for a comeback

UNDATED (AP) — Tourism businesses that were just finding their footing after nearly two years of devastation wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic are being rattled again as countries throw up new barriers to travel in an effort to contain the omicron variant. Meanwhile, travelers eager to get out there have been thrown back into the old routine of reading up on new requirements and postponing trips. For all the alarm, little is known about omicron, including whether it is more contagious, causes more serious illness or can evade vaccines. Still, governments that were slow to react to the first wave of COVID-19 are eager to avoid past mistakes. Businesses everywhere from shopping districts in Japan to ski resorts in the Alps are feeling the hit.

VISA CEO-INTERVIEW

Visa CEO: COVID caused permanent shift to digital payments

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The head of Visa says he believes the pandemic caused a permanent shift of how consumers choose to pay for goods and services away from cash and into payments. In an interview with The Associated Press, CEO Al Kelly said the coronavirus outbreak helped accelerate a trend of people using their debit cards to shop instead of cash. The shift ultimately is good for Visa’s bottom line, but at the same time, the company is facing increased competition in a way it previously hasn’t, particularly from Silicon Valley.

CAPITAL ONE-OVERDRAFT FEES

Capital One drops all overdraft fees, latest bank to do so

NEW YORK (AP) — Capital One said Wednesday that will get rid of all overdraft fees, the latest bank to do so this year and one of the largest financial institutions to shy away from the long-hated practice. The Virginia-based bank said it will still allow customers to overdraft, but it will no longer charge a fee to do so. Any eligible customers can opt into fee-free overdraft at any times, the bank said. Capital One CEO Richard Fairbank said the move was part of the company’s effort to bring simplicity and humanity back to banking.

CONGRESS-FACEBOOK-WHISTLEBLOWER

Haugen urges lawmakers to avert impasse on social media laws

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ex-Facebook employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen implored lawmakers to avoid falling into the usual congressional stalemate as they weigh proposals to curb abuses in social media platforms by limiting the companies’ free-speech protections against legal liability. “Facebook wants you to get caught up in a long, drawn-out debate over the minutiae of different legislative approaches. Please don’t fall into that trap,” Haugen testified at a hearing by a House Energy and Commerce subcommittee. Lawmakers brought forward proposals after Haugen presented a case that Facebook’s systems amplify online hate and extremism and fail to protect young users from harmful content.

OBIT-MARCUS LAMB

Daystar CEO Marcus Lamb dies after COVID diagnosis

DALLAS (AP) — Marcus Lamb, CEO and founder of the conservative Christian Daystar Television Network who was outspoken against COVID-19 vaccines, has died at age 64 after contracting the virus. Daystar confirmed his death Tuesday. Lamb’s relatives have spoken over the past month about his battle with the virus. His wife, Joni, said he had diabetes and was hospitalized after his oxygen levels dropped. Lamb and Daystar, which is based in Bedford, Texas, in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, have promoted views opposing COVID-19 vaccines and restrictions to stop the spread of the disease. The network’s programs have featured vaccine skeptics and health care professionals who promote alternative COVID-19 treatments.

