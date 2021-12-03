FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian shares mostly higher after broad rally on Wall Street

BANGKOK (AP) — Stocks are mostly higher in Asia after a broad rally on Wall Street as investors keep an eye on the spread of the new coronavirus variant and measures governments are taking to restrain it.

Tokyo gained 1% and most other regional markets edged higher. Hong Kong declined.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 rose 1.4% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1.8%. The Nasdaq rose 0.8%. Small-company stocks outpaced the rest of the market. Crude oil prices surged further after OPEC stuck to its plans to boost output via steady, modest monthly increases.

ECONOMY-JOBS REPORT

Jobs report preview: Did solid hiring draw in more workers?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation is surging. Supply chains are snarled. And yet economists predict that America’s employers delivered another month of solid job growth in November on the strength of steady consumer spending.

Economists surveyed by data provider FactSet predict that employers added 535,000 jobs in November, nearly the same as October’s 531,000 gain. And they believe the unemployment rate dipped from 4.6% to 4.5%.

The Labor Department will issue the jobs report later this morning.

CONGRESS-GOVERNMENT FUNDING

Senate passes stopgap funding bill, avoiding shutdown

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has passed a stopgap spending bill that avoids a short-term shutdown and funds the federal government through Feb. 18 after leaders defused a partisan standoff over federal vaccine mandates.

The measure now goes to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.

Earlier in the day, congressional leaders announced they had finally reached an agreement to keep the government running for 11 more weeks, generally at current spending levels, while adding $7 billion to aid Afghanistan evacuees.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he is “glad that in the end, cooler heads prevailed.”

CHINA-DIDI

China’s Didi to leave US stock market amid tech crackdown

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese ride-hailing service Didi Global Inc. says it will pull out of the U.S. stock market and shift its listing to Hong Kong as the ruling Communist Party tightens control over tech industries.

The one-sentence announcement on Didi’s social media account gave no explanation, but the company’s U.S. market debut in June was disrupted by a data security crackdown launched by Chinese regulators.

The company earlier denied reports it planned to buy back its U.S. shares. The share price tumbled after the government announced it was investigating how Didi gathered and handled data on customers, an increasingly sensitive issue in China. The company raised about $4.4 billion in its June market debut.

CHINA-DEBT

Chinese developer warns it might not pay $400 million bond

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese real estate developer is warning it might not be able to pay a $400 million bond due next week, adding to financial strain in an industry that is struggling to avoid defaults on billions of dollars of debt.

Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd., headquartered in Hong Kong, says an attempt to renegotiate the debt with bondholders failed. Kaisa says in a statement, “there is no guarantee” the company can meet its repayment obligation.

Some Chinese developers are struggling to reduce debt after regulators tightened limits last year on their use of borrowed money. That is fueling fears about possible defaults and turmoil in financial markets.

CHINESE COMPANIES

US steps up disclosure pressure on Chinese companies

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chinese companies will have to disclose more information about audits and whether they are controlled by a government or else leave U.S. stock markets under a rule approved by securities regulators.

The rule approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission steps up a long-running standoff between Washington and Beijing over how much information companies with U.S.-traded shares must disclosed.

Companies that used an auditor in a foreign jurisdiction will be required to confirm they are not “owned or controlled by a government entity” there. They also will be required to disclose additional information in annual reports.

NVIDIA-ARM-CHIP DEAL

US government sues to block $40 billion Nvidia-Arm chip deal

UNDATED (AP) — The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday sued to block graphics chip maker Nvidia’s $40 billion purchase of chip designer Arm, saying the deal would create a powerful company that could hurt the growth of new technologies.

Nvidia Corp., based in Santa Clara, California, said in September 2020 that it was buying United Kingdom-based Arm Ltd. from Japanese technology giant Softbank to “create the world’s premier computing company for the age of AI.”

But the deal immediately raised concerns that Arm would abandon its business model of licensing chip designs to hundreds of tech companies, including many of Nvidia’s competitors.

Many of the world’s smartphones run on Arm’s chip designs and it is a vital supplier for companies like Apple and Samsung. It’s also an innovator in chip technology that can power artificial intelligence for connected devices like medical sensors.

PUBLIC EMPLOYEE-VACCINE

Unvaccinated Nevada state workers to pay insurance surcharge

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — State workers enrolled in public employee healthcare plans in Nevada will be charged up to $55 per month if they aren’t vaccinated. The Nevada Public Employees’ Benefit Program Board voted on Thursday to impose a surcharge on unvaccinated workers to offset medical costs of those who haven’t gotten shots.

The surcharge will fund the testing that unvaccinated workers are required to undergo. In Nevada workplaces where less than 70% of employees have gotten shots, employees are required to be tested weekly to prevent the spread of the virus. Although President Joe Biden’s workplace mandates face court challenges, if they go into effect, all unvaccinated workers will have to submit to weekly testing — a development that would significantly increase the state’s costs.

ORGANIZED RETAIL THEFT

LA authorities announce arrests in smash-and-grab robberies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities in Los Angeles say more than a dozen people have been arrested in recent smash-and-grab thefts at stores where nearly $340,000 worth of merchandise was stolen. The robberies are part of a rash of organized retail crime in California. Police Chief Michel Moore said Thursday that 14 people were arrested in connection with 11 brazen robberies.

Investigators are searching for suspects still on the loose.

In the Bay Area, the City Council in Walnut Creek this week approved an additional $2 million for policing after nearly 100 thieves wearing ski masks carried out a smash-and-grab mob robbery at a Nordstrom store in November. An estimated $125,000 in merchandise was stolen.

