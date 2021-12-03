FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks slump after murky jobs report, as markets swing

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is slumping following a mixed reading on U.S. jobs, one that investors said was tough to parse, in the market’s latest bout of dizzying trading.

The S&P 500 was 1% lower after erasing an early gain. It’s coming off a jolting stretch where it swerved by at least 1.2% in five straight days, pounded by uncertainty about how the newest coronavirus variant and about when the Federal Reserve will halt its support for markets.

Treasury yields fell, rose and then fell again as investors struggled to square what the jobs report means the Fed will do on interest rates.

ECONOMY-JOBS REPORT

US jobless rate sinks to 4.2% as many more people find jobs

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers slowed the pace of their hiring in November, adding a still-solid 210,000 jobs, the fewest in nearly a year.

The report from the Labor Department also showed that the unemployment rate fell sharply to 4.2% from 4.6%. That is a historically low level though still above the pre-pandemic jobless rate of 3.5%.

ECONOMY-SERVICES

Growth in US service sector reaches new heights in November

WASHINGTON (AP) — Growth in the services sector, where most Americans work, hit an all-time high in November, surpassing the previous record set in October.

The Institute for Supply Management reports that its monthly survey of service industries increased by 2.4 percentage points in November from October record to a reading of 69.1 percent. Some of the strength in the services sector is coming from supply chain troubles that are making it harder to meet increased demand.

TREASURY-CURRENCY REPORT

No currency manipulator labels from US, China on watch

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will not designate any country as a currency manipulator, but it did name China, Vietnam and Taiwan among the nations that have failed to live up to global agreements not to use their currencies to gain unfair trade advantages.

In a report to Congress released today, the Treasury Department cited China for a number of failures that prevent trading partners from gaining full knowledge of how it is manages its currency.

Vietnam and Taiwan have violated a number of criteria that would justify naming them as currency manipulators and both will be placed on a monitoring list, according to the report.

MEDICARE PREMIUMS-SANDERS

Sanders to Biden: Cut back looming Medicare premium hike

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Bernie Sanders is asking the White House to cut back a big Medicare premium hike set to take effect in weeks and tied to a pricey Alzheimer’s drug whose benefits have been widely questioned.

In a letter to President Joe Biden, the Vermont Independent called on the president to prevent the portion of an “outrageous increase” in Medicare premiums that’s attributable to Aduhelm, a newly approved Alzheimer’s medicine from drugmaker Biogen priced at $56,000 a year.

A planned increase of $21.60 a month this January in Medicare’s “Part B” premium for outpatient care would be slashed closer to $10.

CHINA-TROUBLED DEVELOPER

Chinese developer warns it may may run out of money

BEIJING (AP) — A troubled Chinese developer struggling under $310 billion in debt has warned it may run out of money to “perform its financial obligations.”

Regulators rushed to reassure investors that China’s financial markets can be protected from a possible impact.

Evergrande Group’s struggle to comply with official pressure to reduce debt has fueled anxiety that a possible default might trigger a financial crisis. Economists say global markets are unlikely to be affected but that banks and bondholders might suffer losses because Beijing wants to avoid a bailout.

The central bank and bank and securities regulators said China’s financial system is strong and that Beijing will keep lending markets functioning.

BRITAIN-SHELL

Shell pulls out of controversial Cambo project in Scotland

LONDON (AP) — Royal Dutch Shell has pulled out of a controversial oil project off Scotland’s Shetland Islands, saying the project no longer makes economic sense for the company.

Shell had a 30% stake in the Cambo project, which is opposed by environmental groups who say Britain should stop developing new oil and gas fields as part of its efforts to combat global warming.

Shell says that after comprehensive screening of the proposed Cambo development, it has concluded the economic case for investment in this project is not strong enough at this time.

HONDA RECALL

Honda recalls SUVs and pickups because hoods can fly open

DETROIT (AP) — Honda is recalling nearly 725,000 SUVs and pickup trucks because the hoods can open while the vehicles are moving.

The recall covers certain 2019 Passports, 2016 through 2019 Pilots and 2017 through 2020 Ridgeline pickups. Honda says in documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators that the hood latch striker can become damaged and separate from the hood.

Dealers will either repair the striker or replace the hood if necessary at no cost to owners. Honda will notify owners by letter starting Jan. 17.

