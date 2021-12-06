FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks gain, led by banks and travel companies

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are higher on Wall Street, led by banks and a mix of travel-related companies that stand to benefit from more reopening of the economy.

The S&P 500 rose 0.9% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.8%. The Nasdaq rose 0.1%.

Airlines and a wide range of travel-related companies made solid gains. Delta Air Lines jumped 8% and Expedia Group rose 7.2%.

Traders were encouraged to see that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House’s chief medical adviser, said early indications suggested that the new omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus may be less dangerous than the delta variant.

LUCID-SEC

Shares of EV maker Lucid slide after disclosing SEC subpoena

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Shares in the electric vehicle startup Lucid Group are tumbling after the company said it had been subpoenaed by regulators, apparently over the process by which it became a publicly-traded company last summer.

The California company said in a regulatory filing Monday that the investigation by Securities and Exchange Commission “appears to concern the business combination between the company and Atieva Inc. and certain projections and statements.”

Lucid shares skidded 18% at the opening bell, dragging much of the EV sector down with it. Shares in Tesla, Nikola and Lordstown are all falling.

BITCOIN TRIAL VERDICT

Bitcoin trial: Defendant wins dispute over $50B in Bitcoin

NEW YORK (AP) — Craig Wright, a computer scientist who claims to be the inventor of Bitcoin, prevailed in a civil trial verdict today against the family of a deceased business partner, which claimed it was owed half of a cryptocurrency fortune worth tens of billions.

A Florida jury found that Wright did not owe half of 1.1 million Bitcoins to the family of David Kleiman, Wright’s one-time business partner. They are worth approximately $50 billion based on Monday’s prices. These were among the first Bitcoins to be created through mining and could only be owned by a person or entity involved with the digital currency from its beginning.

BIDEN-REAL ESTATE

Treasury wants more oversight of all-cash real estate deals

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is looking to expand reporting requirements on all-cash real estate deals to help crack down on bad actors’ use of the U.S. market to launder money made through illicit activity.

The Treasury Department is seeking public comment for a potential regulation that would address what it says is a vulnerability in the real estate market. Currently, title insurance companies in just 12 metropolitan areas are required to file reports identifying people who make all-cash purchases of residential real estate through shell companies if the transaction exceeds $300,000.

Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network says the move could strengthen U.S. national security and help protect the U.S. financial system.

TRUMP-SOCIAL MEDIA

Trump media venture under scrutiny by market regulators

NEW YORK (AP) — Regulators are asking questions about the deal to bring Donald Trump’s new social media company to the stock market, one that has attracted both legions of fans of the former president and people looking to make a quick profit.

The company partnering with Trump Media & Technology Group acknowledged the inquiries in a filing it made with regulators on Monday. Digital World Acquisition, which is often referred to by its trading symbol of “DWAC,” said it is cooperating with “the preliminary, fact-finding inquiries” by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

CHINA-DEBT

China tries to reassure on Evergrande as default fears rise

BEIJING (AP) — China’s central bank expanded the supply of money for lending today as Beijing tried to reassure its public and investors the economy can be protected if a troubled developer’s $310 billion mountain of debt collapses.

Evergrande Group’s struggle to turn assets into cash has prompted fear a default might chill Chinese lending markets and cause global shockwaves. Economists say the ruling Communist Party can prevent a credit crunch but wants to avoid sending the wrong signal by bailing out Evergrande in the middle of a campaign to force companies to cut debt Beijing worries is dangerously high.

ISRAEL-CYBER EXPORTS

Fearing misuse, Israel tightens supervision of cyber exports

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Defense Ministry says it is tightening supervision over cyber exports — a move that follows a series of scandals involving Israeli spyware company NSO Group.

In a statement, the ministry said the countries purchasing Israeli cyber technology would have to sign a declaration pledging to use the products “for the investigation and prevention of terrorist acts and serious crimes only.” It also says countries that violate the terms of use could be subject to sanctions, including disconnecting the service.

The announcement made no mention of NSO. But it came days after it was revealed that NSO spyware had been used to hack U.S. State Department employees in Africa.

NORTH CAROLINA-TOYOTA

Toyota to build $1.3B battery plant near Greensboro, N.C.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Officials say Toyota plans to build a $1.3 billion electric vehicle battery plant near Greensboro, North Carolina, that will employ at least 1,750 people. Toyota was identified during a morning meeting of the state Economic Investment Committee, which voted to award at least $79 million in incentives to Toyota if the project is completed.

State officials scheduled a Monday afternoon news conference to announce a major economic development project at an 1,800-acre plot called the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite about 20 miles southeast of Greensboro.

In October, Toyota announced that it plans to build the U.S. factory to make batteries for hybrid and fully electric vehicles. The plant would start making batteries in 2025, gradually expanding through 2031.

DOORDASH-FAST DELIVERY

DoorDash employs full-time workers for fast delivery in NYC

UNDATED (AP) — DoorDash is offering grocery delivery in 15 minutes or less in the Chelsea neighborhood in New York. But instead of the army of gig workers it typically relies on to fulfill orders, DoorDash is forming a new company called DashCorps to employ couriers to handle the deliveries.

Unlike DoorDash’s gig workers, who set their own hours and decide which orders to deliver, DashCorps workers will work a set schedule, usually between 25-40 hours per week. Pay starts at $15 per hour; they will also be offered medical, dental and vision insurance.

The move is a big departure for DoorDash, which has long fought efforts to classify its gig workforce as employees because it would significantly raise the company’s costs.

TYSON FOODS-BONUSES

Tyson Foods to spend $50M on bonuses at its meat plants

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) — Tyson Foods says it plans to spend roughly $50 million on year-end bonuses for over 80,000 hourly workers at its meatpacking plants that will give them between $300 and $700 apiece.

Those bonuses are on top of wage increases that drove the average value of the wages and benefits Tyson’s hourly workers receive up to $24 an hour from $22 an hour over the past year.

Tyson estimated that it has spent more $500 million on wage increases and other bonuses over the past year for the employees who kept its plants running throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

KOHL’S-INVESTORS

Activist investor pushes Kohl’s to sell or split e-commerce

NEW YORK (AP) — An activist investor is pushing department store chain Kohl’s to either sell the entire company or spin off its e-commerce division.

In a letter posted online, Engine Capital said that it wants the Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based retailer to consider these alternatives to boost the stock price. Engine Capital said that if the company chose spinning off its e-commerce division, a move similar to what Saks did earlier this year, the stand-alone business could be valued at $12.4 billion or more. That amount dwarfs the company’s current market capitalization.

Kohl says the board and management team “continuously examine all opportunities for maximizing shareholder value.”

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.