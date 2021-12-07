FINANCIAL MARKETS

UNDATED (AP) — Asia stock markets have followed Wall Street higher as anxiety about the coronavirus’s latest variant eased.

Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced. Oil prices gained for a second day.

Wall Street’s benchmark S&P index gained 1.2% after the chief White House medical adviser said the omicron variant might be less dangerous. That might allow travel and business restrictions to ease.

Yeap Jun Rong of IG said reports from South Africa, where omicron was first spotted, that hospitals haven’t been overwhelmed. That “is fueling some optimism” among traders who sold earlier.

Investors also are factoring mixed U.S. jobs data and the Federal Reserve’s plan to accelerate its withdrawal of stimulus to cool inflation pressures.

CHINA TRADE

China’s November exports rise 21.4% but growth eases

BEIJING (AP) — China’s exports rose 21.4% in November over a year ago but growth eased, while import growth accelerated to 31.7%.

Customs data showed exports rose to $325.5 billion, slowing from October’s 27.1% expansion. Imports surged to $253.8 billion, up from the previous month’s 20.6%. China’s exports have been boosted by foreign demand at a time when other global competitors are hampered by anti-coronavirus controls. Imports have accelerated as domestic demand recovers.

HONG KONG-TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS

Hong Kong loses shine amid tough coronavirus restrictions

HONG KONG (AP) — The bustling, cosmopolitan business hub of Hong Kong may be losing its shine among foreign companies and expatriates with its stringent anti-pandemic rules requiring up to 21 days of quarantine for new arrivals.

The restrictions are discouraging both visitors and business travelers and add to other challenges the semi-autonomous Chinese territory faces as Beijing exerts ever more control over the former British colony. For months, business circles have been urging Hong Kong authorities to relax some quarantine restrictions or risk losing some of its international talent and appeal as a regional financial hub. Exemptions recently granted to JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and actress Nicole Kidman when they visited drew criticism and accusations of unfairness.

PRESCRIPTION DRUGS

Biden touts savings on insulin and other drugs for Americans

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is pledging his social agenda legislation will deliver tangible savings on prescription drugs for all Americans.

Speaking Monday at the White House, Biden cited the story of a young woman with diabetes hospitalized because she couldn’t afford insulin. His legislation would limit copays for insulin to $35 a month. It would also cap what Medicare recipients pay out-of-pocket for prescription drugs at $2,000 annually, and require drugmakers to pay rebates to Medicare if they raise prices faster than inflation. The bill would empower Medicare to negotiate drug prices, starting gradually. But first it has to pass Congress, and that’s not guaranteed.

CONGRESS-NUNES-DWAC

GOP Rep. Nunes leaving Congress for Trump social media firm

WASHINGTON (AP) — California Republican Rep. Devin Nunes is leaving the House at the end of this year to lead former President Donald Trump’s effort to launch a social media platform intended to rival Twitter.

A statement Monday from the Trump Media & Technology group says Nunes will serve as chief executive officer beginning in January 2022. Twitter blocked Trump’s account in January following the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Separately, the blank-check company that aims to take Trump Media & Technology Group public says two regulatory agencies are scrutinizing the deal. Digital World Acquisition, which is often referred to by its trading symbol of “DWAC,” said it is cooperating with “the preliminary, fact-finding inquiries” by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. Just what the regulators are probing is not clear.

WARNER DISCOVERY-LATINOS

Dems: Discovery, AT&T merger will hurt diversity, workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional Democrats are raising concerns that the proposed merger of Discovery and AT&T’s WarnerMedia, a $43 billion effort to conquer the world of streaming, could affect diversity efforts in Hollywood and particularly hurt Latinos, who are already deeply underrepresented.

Led by Rep. Joaquin Castro of Texas, 33 members of Congress wrote a letter to the Justice Department on Monday asking it to consider whether the merger will hurt competition, workers and diversity efforts in the entertainment industry. Discovery announced it was absorbing WarnerMedia from AT&T, combining giants like HBO, CNN, HGTV and Oprah Winfrey’s network. The merger still has to be approved.

LOS ANGELES-UTILITY CORRUPTION

Ex-LA utility head admits taking bribes in billing scandal

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The former head of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power has agreed to plead guilty to taking bribes in a corruption scandal.

Federal prosecutors said Monday that David Wright will plead guilty to one count of bribery and has admitted other corrupt acts. Wright was the top executive of the nation’s largest public utility during a billing fiasco that stuck hundreds of thousands of customers with excessively high bills. Prosecutors say Wright accepted bribes from a lawyer hired to help resolve that crisis. They also say Wright pushed through a $30 million no-bid contract for the lawyer’s company without revealing how he would benefit.

CUOMO-SEXUAL HARRASSMENT

Fired CNN anchor Chris Cuomo steps away from SiriusXM show

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fired CNN anchor Chris Cuomo says he’s dropping his SiriusXM radio show.

The decision announced on Twitter follows a sexual harassment allegation. In a tweet, Cuomo said the past week has been difficult for his family and is stepping back to focus on what comes next. Cuomo was criticized for breaching journalism ethics by trying to help his older brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, deal with his own harassment allegations. After CNN fired Chris Cuomo over the weekend, a sexual harassment allegation was made by a woman who has chosen to remain anonymous. Chris Cuomo denied the allegation through a spokesman.

NORTH CAROLINA-TOYOTA

Toyota to build $1.3B battery plant near Greensboro, NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Toyota says it plans to build a $1.3 billion electric vehicle battery plant near Greensboro, North Carolina, that will employ at least 1,750 people.

The Japanese auto giant joined Gov. Roy Cooper and other officials in making the announcement Monday at a site in Randolph County. Toyota says the U.S. factory will make batteries for hybrid and fully electric vehicles. The plant would start making batteries in 2025. Initially Toyota will or could receive well over $430 million in government incentives if it meets job creation and investment goals. Toyota plans to sell up to 1.8 million vehicles in the U.S. by 2030 that are at least partially electrified.

