Stocks in Asia advance

UNDATED (AP) — Stocks are mostly higher in Asia after another broad rally on Wall Street as investors wager that the new variant of the COVID-19 virus won’t pose a big threat to the economy. Oil prices fell back.

Shares rose in Tokyo, Shanghai and Seoul, while Hong Kong declined. Japan downgraded its growth estimate for the last quarter to minus 3.6% from an earlier reported contraction of 3.0%.

On Tuesday, the S&P rose 2.1% for its biggest gain since March. Some 86% of stocks within the benchmark index made gains. The Dow rose 1.4% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 3%. Smaller company stocks outpaced the broader market.

JAPAN-ECONOMY

Japan economy contracts 3.6% in 3Q on weaker spending, trade

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has downgraded its growth estimate for the last quarter, saying weaker consumer spending and trade resulted in a 3.6% contraction.

The government’s revised estimate Tuesday compared with an earlier estimate of minus 3.0% growth. The world’s third-largest economy has been mired in recession and struggling to recover from the impact of waves of coronavirus infections. The latest outbreak, in the late summer, has receded for now with a sharp drop in cases. But it hit during the usually busy summer travel season, with calls for restricted business activity and travel hurting restaurants, hotels and other service sector industries.

AMAZON-WEB SERVICE OUTAGE

Major outage hits Amazon Web Services; many sites affected

UNDATED (AP) — Amazon’s cloud-service network suffered a major outage Tuesday, the company said, disrupting access to many popular sites.

The service provides remote computing services to many governments, universities and companies, including The Associated Press. For roughly five hours, companies dependent on Amazon’s web services network to run their operations struggled to find workarounds. Among them was Amazon’s own e-commerce operation. Critics said the issue highlighted the danger of centralizing too many of the internet’s key functions in single organizations. By 5 p.m. ET, Amazon said it had identified and fixed the underlying problem, but many online services took far longer to recover.

GERMANY-SCHOLZ

Scholz’s team: key players in Germany’s new government

BERLIN (AP) — Olaf Scholz is expected to become Germany’s new chancellor on Wednesday at the head of a three-party coalition government, ending the 16-year era of outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel. Scholz will lead a 17-member Cabinet — with one more minister than Merkel’s.

Green co-leader Robert Habeck will become vice chancellor, heading an economy and climate ministry. The team of nine men and eight women includes Germany’s first female foreign and interior ministers.

The co-leader of the environmentalist Greens will head the newly created Economy and Climate Ministry, and become vice chancellor.

The leader of the pro-business Free Democrats will hold the government’s purse strings as finance minister.

FACEBOOK-ROHINGYA

Rohingya sue Facebook for $150B, alleging role in violence

LONDON (AP) — Rohingya refugees are suing Facebook parent Meta Platforms for more than $150 billion over what they say was the company’s failure to stop hateful posts that incited violence against the Muslim ethnic group by Myanmar’s military rulers and their supporters.

Lawyers filed a class-action lawsuit Monday in California, while lawyers in the United Kingdom issued notice of their intention to file a similar legal action. Facebook, recently renamed Meta, didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment. The combined legal claims are being filed on behalf of anyone worldwide who is a survivor of the violence or had a relative who died from it.

BIDEN-ETHANOL

EPA lowers ethanol requirements, citing reduced demand

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has lowered annual production requirements for ethanol and other biofuels to account for reduced demand as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

At the same time, the administration is moving to reject requests by small oil refineries to be exempted from ethanol requirements, saying they had failed to show exemptions were justified under the Clean Air Act. Officials say the actions reflect the administration’s “commitment to reset and strengthen” the federal Renewable Fuel Standard, or RFS, “following years of mismanagement” by the Trump administration and disruptions to the gasoline market stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

PHARMA BRO LAWSUIT

‘Pharma Bro’ firm reaches $40M settlement in gouging case

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A company once owned by “Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli will pay up to $40 million to settle allegations that it jacked up the price of a life-saving medication by roughly 4 ,000% after obtaining exclusive rights to the drug. The Federal Trade Commission announced the settlement Tuesday.

The FTC and seven states sued Vyera Pharmaceuticals for allegedly gouging consumers and blocking competitors from creating cheaper generic versions of the drug Daraprim after obtaining exclusive rights to it in 2015.

Vyera was owned by Martin Shkreli.

The drug treats a potentially deadly parasitic infection.

Vyera raised the price of the decades-old drug from $17.50 to $750 per pill after obtaining exclusive rights to it in 2015. The increase left some patients facing co-pays as high as $16,000 and sparked an outcry that fueled congressional hearings.

Shkreli currently is serving a seven-year prison sentence for a securities-fraud conviction related to hedge funds he ran before getting into the pharmaceuticals industry.

INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION

Japanese tycoon takes off for International Space Station

MOSCOW (AP) — A Japanese billionaire and his producer rocketed to space Wednesday as the first self-paying space tourists in more than a decade. Fashion tycoon Yusaku Maezawa and producer Yozo Hirano, who plans to film his mission, blasted off for the International Space Station in a Russian Soyuz spacecraft along with Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin.

The trio lifted off as scheduled aboard Soyuz MS-20 from the Russia-leaded Baikonur launch facility in Kazakhstan. Maezawa and Hirano are scheduled to spend 12 days in space.

The two will be the first self-paying tourists to visit the space station since 2009. The price of the trip hasn’t been disclosed.

CORPUS CHRISTI EXPLOSION

NTSB: Poor planning led to deadly Texas pipeline blast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) —Federal investigators say a dredge operator’s inadequate communication, planning, and risk management likely led to a propane pipeline blast at a Texas port that killed five people last year.

The National Transportation Safety Board reported its findings Tuesday on the August 2020 explosion in the Corpus Christi Ship Channel. The explosion happened after the dredging vessel Waymon L Boyd’s rotating cutter head cut the 16-inch pipeline owned by Enterprise Products. Of 18 crew members employed by dredge owner Orion Marine Group, three aboard the dredge and one aboard an adjacent anchor barge died outright. Six others aboard the dredge were injured, one of whom later died.

UNITEDHEALTHCARE TRIAL-NEVADA

Nevada jury: Health insurers owe ER doctors $60M in damages

LAS VEGAS (AP) — One of the nation’s largest health insurance companies and its branches in Nevada have been found liable for $60 million in punitive damages for underpaying out-of-network emergency medical providers.

A state court jury says three plaintiffs headed by urgent care staffing service TeamHealth should each receive $20 million from Connecticut-based United Healthcare Insurance Co. and five subsidiaries, including Sierra Health and Health Plan of Nevada. They’re the two dominant providers in the Las Vegas area. The same jury last week awarded $2.65 million in compensatory damages to plaintiffs Fremont Emergency Services, Team Physicians of Nevada and the parent company of Ruby Crest Emergency medicine. United Healthcare said it will appeal.

PHILATHROPY-ZUCKERBERG-SCIENCE

Zuckerberg, Chan to invest up to $3.4B for science advances

UNDATED (AP) — A spokesperson for the company that runs the philanthropy of Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, said the company is investing up to $3.4 billion to advance human health over 10 to 15 years. The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, or CZI, announced Tuesday its new effort is aiming to “observe, measure, and analyze any biological process throughout the human body — across spatial scales and in real time.” Jeff MacGregor, a CZI spokesperson, says $500 million will be given to establish an institute at Harvard University that focuses on artificial intelligence. The rest will be invested in different CZI initiatives.

PHILANTHROPY-AIRBNB-NONPROFIT

Airbnb’s nonprofit makes resettling refugees a core mission

UNDATED (AP) — Thousands of Airbnb hosts have agreed to house refugees as part of the online lodging marketplace’s philanthropic program to provide emergency temporary housing to those who need it.

It’s a program so successful it is seen as a model for those working to resettle refugees and has become a core mission of Airbnb.org, the nonprofit that celebrates its first anniversary Tuesday. In its first year, Airbnb.org helped provide more than 100,000 first responders with housing during the pandemic to avoid worries about spreading COVID-19 to their families. In recent months, the nonprofit has worked to resettle more than 7,400 Afghan refugees following the Taliban takeover of the country and has pledged to resettle more than 12,500 more.

BOY SCOUTS BANKRUPTCY

Mediator ousted in Boy Scouts bankruptcy; deadline extended

DOVER, Del. (AP) —The judge presiding over the Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy issued a ruling Tuesday removing a former Delaware bankruptcy judge as a mediator.

The judge said she was compelled to remove Kevin Carey after the Boy Scouts named him as the initial “special reviewer” who would assist the trustee overseeing a proposed fund to compensate victims of child sexual abuse. The judge said that move gave Carey a stake in the outcome of the mediation and raised questions about his impartiality. The judge also agreed this week to extend the Dec. 14 deadline for voting on the BSA’s reorganization plan by two weeks.

