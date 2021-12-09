FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian markets mixed as investors wait for U.S. inflation

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets are mixed as investors wait for U.S. inflation data that might influence the Federal Reserve’s decision on when to roll back economic stimulus. Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul advanced. Tokyo and Sydney declined.

Wall Street rose for a third day as anxiety about the coronavirus’s omicron variant eased. Traders are looking to Friday’s report of U.S. inflation for November for indications of whether the Federal Reserve will feel pressure to cool prices by rolling back stimulus. Fed officials said they were ready to act after inflation in October surged to a three-decade high.

Senate rejects Biden’s vaccine mandate for businesses

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Senate has narrowly approved a resolution to nullify the Biden administration’s requirement that businesses with 100 or more workers have their employees be vaccinated against the coronavirus or submit to weekly testing.

The Democratic-led House is unlikely to take it up, which means the mandate would stand, though courts have put it on hold for now. Still, the vote has given senators a chance to come out against a policy that they say has sparked fears back home from businesses and from unvaccinated constituents worried about losing their jobs should the rule go into effect.

Under the rule, private-sector companies with 100 or more workers must require their employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or be tested for the virus weekly and wear masks on the job. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said it would work with companies on compliance but would fine them up to more than $13,000 for each violation, though implementation and enforcement is suspended as the litigation unfolds.

Group: Pandemic tech tools raise risk of everyday tracking

LONDON (AP) — A new report group says digital contact tracing apps, artificial intelligence and other tech tools that European governments rolled out to combat COVID-19 failed to play a key role in solving the pandemic and now threaten to make such monitoring widely accepted.

The nonprofit research group AlgorithmWatch said Thursday that the health surveillance technologies many countries deployed were often adopted without enough transparency, safeguards or democratic debate.

The group acknowledges that technology played a role in helping save some lives. But it says the most worrying trend is how the pandemic has been used to “further entrench and normalize the surveillance, monitoring, measuring and prediction of an increasing number of daily activities.”

US orders arms embargo on Cambodia, cites Chinese influence

BANGKOK (AP) — The U.S. has ordered an arms embargo on Cambodia, citing deepening Chinese military influence, corruption and human rights abuses in the Southeast Asian country. The added restrictions on defense related goods and services, issued by the State and Commerce departments, are due to take effect Thursday.

The aim of the embargo is to ensure that defense-related items are not available to Cambodia’s military and military intelligence services without advance review by the U.S. government, it said.

The latest restrictions follow the Treasury Department’s ordering in November of sanctions against two senior Cambodian military officials for corruption and come amid increasing concern about Beijing’s sway.

U.S. exports to Cambodia in 2019 totaled $5.6 billion. The amount of military-related U.S. exports to Cambodia was not immediately available. The U.S. is the largest export market for Cambodia, a major garments manufacturing hub, but three-quarters of Cambodia’s imports are from China and other countries in Asia.

Starbucks faces union test as worker votes are counted

UNDATED (AP) – A growing effort to unionize Starbucks stores — despite company resistance — is facing its first major test.

The National Labor Relations Board is scheduled to count ballots Thursday from union elections held at three separate Starbucks stores in the Buffalo, New York, area. Around 111 Starbucks workers from the three stores were eligible to vote by mail starting last month.

If the majority of workers at any of those locations votes to unionize, they could become the first union-represented U.S. Starbucks stores in the company’s 50-year history.

“Yes” votes could also accelerate unionization efforts at other U.S. Starbucks stores. Already, three more stores in Buffalo and a store in Mesa, Arizona, have filed petitions with the labor board for their own union elections. Those cases are pending.

Union backers at the first three Buffalo stores filed petitions with the labor board in August seeking representation by Workers United, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union. Those workers say Starbucks’ stores had chronic problems like understaffing and faulty equipment even before the pandemic. They want more input on pay and store operations.

Food waste becomes California’s newest climate change target

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) – Banana peels, chicken bones and leftover veggies won’t have a place in California trashcans under a mandatory residential food waste recycling program set to go into effect across the state in January. It’s designed to keep landfills clear of food waste that emits methane, a potent greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change.

Governments that provide trash collection by January must have programs in place to recycle food scraps and other organic material by turning it into compost or energy.

Most people in California will be required to toss excess food into green waste bins rather than the trash. Municipalities will then turn the food waste into compost or use it to create biogas, an energy source that is similar to natural gas.

The push by California reflects growing recognition about the role food waste plays in damaging the environment across the United States, where up to 40% of food is wasted, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

New Zealand’s plan to end smoking: A lifetime ban for youth

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s government believes it has come up with a unique plan to end tobacco smoking — a lifetime ban for those aged 14 or younger. Under a new law the government plans to pass next year, the minimum age to buy cigarettes would keep rising year after year.

That means, in theory at least, 65 years after the law takes effect, shoppers could still buy cigarettes — but only if they could prove they were at least 80 years old.

In practice, officials hope smoking will fade away decades before then. Indeed, the plan sets a goal of having fewer than 5% of New Zealanders smoking by 2025.

