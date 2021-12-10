FINANCIAL MARKETRS

Stocks higher despite jump in inflation

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are higher on Wall Street in afternoon trading Friday as investors weigh the latest government reading on consumer prices, which shows inflation is at a four-decade high. The S&P 500 was up 0.7% after briefly shedding most of an early gain. The benchmark index has now recovered most of the losses incurred after the discovery of the omicron variant of COVID-19 was announced last month and is on pace for its biggest weekly gain since February. The Bureau of Labor Statistics said prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.8% in November compared with a year earlier, right in line with the market’s expectations.

CONSUMER PRICES

US consumer inflation up 6.8% in past year, most since 1982

WASHINGTON (AP) — Consumer prices jumped 6.8% in November compared with a year earlier as surging costs for food, energy, housing and other items left Americans enduring their highest annual inflation rate since 1982. The Labor Department also reports that from October to November, prices jumped 0.8%. Inflation has been intensifying pressure on consumers, especially lower-income households and particularly for everyday necessities. It has also negated the higher wages many workers have received, complicated the Federal Reserve’s plans to reduce its aid for the economy and coincided with flagging public support for President Joe Biden.

CONSUMER PRICES-EXPLAINER

Why US inflation is so high, and when it may ease

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation is starting to look like that unexpected — and unwanted — houseguest who just won’t leave. For months, many economists had sounded a reassuring message that a spike in consumer prices, something that had been missing in action in the U.S. for a generation, wouldn’t stay long. It would prove “transitory,’’ in the soothing words of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and White House officials, as the economy shifted from virus-related chaos to something closer to normalcy. Yet as any American who has bought a carton of milk, a gallon of gas or a used car could tell you, inflation has settled in.

CONGRESS-BUDGET

New inflation report feeds questions about Dems’ $2T bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — A report showing inflation rising at its fastest rate in nearly four decades is raising fresh questions about the fate of President Joe Biden’s social and environment legislation. Both sides hope the report will influence whether pivotal Sen. Joe Manchin will back the proposal. The West Virginia moderate Democrat has spent months forcing Democrats to trim the 10-year, $2 trillion package’s size. And he’s cited rising inflation as a reason to slow work on the bill. The government said Friday that consumer prices grew last month at an annual rate of 6.8%, the highest in 39 years. Both parties hope the new numbers will influence how Manchin votes.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-AMTRAK

Amtrak says it could cut service over vaccination mandate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Amtrak passengers may be facing service cutbacks in January. The rail system’s president is blaming employees who haven’t gotten vaccinated. Stephen Gardner says about 95% of Amtrak workers are at least partially vaccinated. The rest face a Jan. 4 deadline set by the Biden administration. Amtrak’s president says if enough workers resist getting vaccinated, Amtrak expects to cut some train frequencies across its network in January. Gardner told a congressional panel on Thursday that the reductions would last until March or whenever Amtrak can fully staff up.

RETAIL UNION-NEW SAFETY MEASURES

Union urges CEOs of food chains to reinforce mask wearing

NEW YORK (AP) — The nation’s largest food and retail union is urging more than 60 retail and grocery chains to implement stronger measures to help protect hourly workers amid a surge of virus infections and the new variant omicron. The United Food and Commercial Workers Union, which has 1.3 million members, said in a letter to the CEOs of Walmart, Kroger and others that the stores should reinstate social distancing protocols and urge customers to wear mask at all locations. The union also is pushing chains to provide paid sick leave benefits to encourage workers to get the initial vaccination or the vaccination booster should they have a reaction.

SNOWPLOW DRIVER SHORTAGE

As storms start, US states struggle to hire snowplow drivers

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — This winter, more motorists may find themselves stuck on snowy highways or have their travel delayed due to a shortage of snowplow drivers. States from Washington to Pennsylvania and some in the Rocky Mountains are having trouble finding enough people willing to take the comparatively low-paying jobs that require a Commercial Driver’s License and often entail working at odd hours in dangerous conditions. States are warning that it could take longer for the plows to clear highways during winter storms. State transportation departments are competing for drivers with trucking companies with the ability to increase pay and offer signing bonuses. And trucking companies are short on drivers, too.

MERCEDES-TOUCH SCREEN RECALL

Gaming while driving: Tesla allows it, Mercedes does recall

DETROIT (AP) — Earlier this week, reports surfaced that Tesla allows drivers to play video games on dashboard touch screens while vehicles are moving. Now Mercedes-Benz has issued a U.S. recall for a simliar issue. The German automaker said in documents posted Friday by U.S. regulators that the issue affected 227 vehicles and already has been fixed by updating an internal computer server. But the fact that Mercedes did the recall over concerns about distracted driving, and Tesla has not, raised questions about whether federal auto safety standards are being applied equally by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Messages were left Friday seeking comment from NHTSA and from Tesla, which has disbanded its media relations department.

FINLAND-FIGHTER JETS

Finland picks Lockheed Martin F-35A in $11B defense deal

HELSINKI (AP) — Finland has agreed to buy 64 Lockheed Martin fighter jets to replace its aging fleet of combat planes in an $11.3 billion deal that represents the Finnish military’s largest ever purchase. Finland picked the American company’s F-35A fighters from among five contenders, which also included the Boeing F-18 Super Hornet, France’s Dassault Rafale, Britain’s Eurofighter Typhoon and Sweden’s Saab Gripen. The Finnish air force has a fleet of more than 60 F-18 Hornets acquired in the 1990s. It started looking for a successor in 2014. The Defense Ministry said Friday that the price tag for the deal with Lockheed Martin includes training and other equipment.

CHINA-ECONOMY

Chinese leaders promise more economic support after slowdown

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leaders have promised tax cuts and support for entrepreneurs to shore up slumping economic growth as the country grapples with a wave of bankruptcies and defaults among real estate developers caused by a campaign to rein in surging debt. A statement issued after a planning meeting led by President Xi Jinping calls for “maintaining stability,” reflecting anxiety about rising risks after economic growth sagged to an unexpectedly low 4.9% over a year earlier in the quarter ending in September. The ruling Communist Party is trying to keep the world’s second-largest economy on track while forcing real estate developers and other companies to cut debt it worries is dangerously high.

BRITAIN-SHELL

Shell walks ‘tightrope’ of demands amid climate pressures

LONDON (AP) — Royal Dutch Shell has received approval from shareholders to simplify its archaic corporate structure that grew out of a merger more than a century ago of a British firm that once traded in exotic seashells and an oil company in the Netherlands. The changes will mean a single headquarters in London and one class of shares, instead of two. Shell says it will create faster payouts to shareholders and boost its shift to renewable energy amid criticism it has been slow to cut carbon emissions. The move illustrates the challenges oil companies face as they pivot from a business model that has generated huge profits and reliable dividend payments for shareholders toward a more uncertain future tied to wind, solar and biofuels.

GRANDPARENT SCAM-INVESTIGATION

Uber helping detectives solve Florida ‘grandparent scams’

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Detectives in Tampa, Florida, are asking Uber to help solve a “grandparent scam” that conned $10,000 from a 75-year-old man who was told his granddaughter needed the money to get out of jail. Uber also is helping the Hillsborough Sheriff’s Office find suspects in a long-running con that scammed an 82-year-old woman out of $700,000, nearly her entire life savings. In both cases, people told the elderly victims to withdraw money and then used the ride-sharing service when they picked it up. Detectives want names of Uber account holders and credit card information along with their ride histories. Uber says it’s cooperating.

