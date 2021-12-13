FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks off to a sluggish start for the week

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell in afternoon trading on Wall Street in a sluggish start to the week following the market’s best weekly gain since February.

The S&P 500 index fell 0.8%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gave up 1.3% A wide range of retailers, auto makers and travel-related companies lost ground. Ford and Carnival fell. Bond yields slipped. Banks and industrial companies also fell. Health care companies rose.

Pfizer gained ground after announcing it would buy Arena Pharmaceuticals. Harley-Davidson rose after saying it will take its electric motorcycle division public through a blank-check company.

BIDEN-ELECTRIC VEHICLES

Harris unveils plan for electric vehicle charging network

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has release a federal strategy to build 500,000 charging stations for electric vehicles across the country and ultimately transform the U.S. auto industry.

Vice President Kamala Harris announced the strategy at an event in suburban Maryland. The $1 trillion infrastructure law President Joe Biden signed last month authorizes the charging stations and sets aside $5 billion for states to build them. The law also provides an additional $2.5 billion for local grants to support charging stations in rural areas and in disadvantaged communities.

Harris said the administration wants “to make electric vehicles accessible for everyone.”

BIDEN-ECONOMIC GRANTS

Biden admin reveals 60 finalists for $1B in economic grants

WASHINGTON (AP) — Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo has announced 60 finalists for $1 billion in economic development grants tied to the Biden administration’s coronavirus relief package. The grants are aimed at improving job training and regional industry partnerships. There were 529 applicants for the grants.

The government ultimately will choose 20 to 30 regional coalitions for up to $100 million in grants that could shape manufacturing, clean energy and life sciences hubs around the country. Twelve of the finalists are from places tied to the coal industry. The finalists are often coalitions made up of government, academic and economic partnerships.

BANK OF AMERICA-CEO-INTERVIEW

BofA CEO: Consumers spending at fastest pace he’s seen

NEW YORK (AP) — The head of the nation’s second-largest bank said consumers are spending “at a faster rate” than he’s ever seen but he remains concerned about how inflation and supply-chain issues will influence the economy going into the winter.

In an interview this month with The Associated Press, Bank of America Chairman and CEO Brian Moynihan said spending on the bank’s debit and credit cards has surged as the economy recovered from recession. But Moynihan also said a recent decline in consumer sentiment — by one measure to the lowest point in a decade — may indicate higher costs are adding to Americans’ frustration with the ongoing pandemic.

PFIZER-ARENA-PHARMACEUTICALS DEAL

Pfizer to pay $6.7B in cash for Arena Pharmaceuticals

UNDATED (AP) — Pfizer is spending $6.7 billion to buy a drugmaker with no products on the market and a focus on developing treatments for inflammatory conditions like Chrohn’s disease.

The pharmaceutical giant says it will pay $100 in cash for each share of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a deal already approved by the boards of both companies. Pfizer says the deal will help bolster its expertise in inflammation and immunology. It plans to pay for the acquisition with cash on hand.

Arena has a potential treatment for ulcerative colitis in late-stage clinical testing that it also is testing to treat Chrohn’s disease.

SUPREME COURT-TALCUM POWDER

High court won’t hear Mississippi lawsuit over talcum powder

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has turned away a request by Johnson & Johnson to halt a Mississippi lawsuit over its talcum powder products.

The case the justices turned away dates to 2014, when Mississippi sued the New Brunswick, New Jersey-based company. Mississippi argues Johnson & Johnson violated state law by failing to warn users of health risks of using its products, which Mississippi says increase the risk of ovarian cancer in women.

Johnson & Johnson says the Food and Drug Administration had considered requiring a warning on talcum powder products and concluded the evidence did not justify requiring one.

HARLEY-DAVIDSON-SPAC

Harley to take electric motorcycle company public via SPAC

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Harley-Davidson will take its electric motorcycle division public through a blank-check company, valuing the enterprise that has been part of the Harley for 10 years at $1.77 billion. The news gave a jolt to long-suffering shares of Harley-Davidson, which were up 12% before the opening bell Monday.

Under the agreement, the special purpose acquisition company AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. will buy Harley-Davidson’s LiveWire and make it the first publicly traded electric motorcycle company in the U.S. next year.

LiveWire has been part of the Milwaukee motorcycle maker for 10 years and became a separate unit in 2019.

TIME-PERSON OF THE YEAR-MUSK

Time magazine’s “Person of the Year” is Elon Musk

NEW YORK (AP) — Calling him a “clown, genius, edgelord, visionary, industrialist, showman,” Time magazine has named Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk as its Person of the Year for 2021.

Musk, who is also the founder and CEO of the space exploration company SpaceX, is estimated to be the richest person in the world with a net worth of around $300 billion.

Tesla shares have risen about 60% in the past year, helping Musk to pass Amazon founder Jeff Bezos as the world’s richest person. With a market value around $1 trillion, Tesla is by far the most valuable car maker in the world.

BRITAIN-MICROSOFT-NUANCE

UK antitrust watchdog investigates Microsoft’s Nuance deal

LONDON (AP) — British antitrust regulators are opening an investigation into Microsoft’s $16 billion acquisition of speech recognition company Nuance. It’s the latest sign they’re tightening up scrutiny of big technology deals.

The Competition and Markets Authority says it’s looking into the purchase because of concerns that it could result in a “substantial lessening of competition” in the U.K. market.

Microsoft said in April that it was buying Nuance Communications, a pioneer in voice-based artificial intelligence technology. The transaction was expected to close this year.

British regulators have stepped up scrutiny of tech-related acquisitions and last month ordered Facebook to undo its purchase of Giphy and sell off the GIF-sharing platform.

BRITAIN-VIRGIN ATLANTIC

Virgin Atlantic gets another cash injection through pandemic

LONDON (AP) — Virgin Atlantic has received $530 million of new funding from its shareholders to help the airline ride out the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, it said its shareholders, Richard Branson’s Virgin Group and Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, will provide the money in line with their stakes. Virgin Group owns 51% of the airline, while Delta owns the rest.

Like the whole industry, the pandemic has hit the airline hard, and it has had to raise money on several occasions. Growing hopes that the rollout of vaccines and the lifting of restrictions and travel bans would aid the recovery have been dented recently by the emergence of the more transmissible omicron variant of the virus.

