FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks fall amid new inflation worries

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell in afternoon trading as traders took in the latest sign that inflation is still running high ahead of the Federal Reserve’s last meeting of the year.

The S&P 500 fell 1.2% and the Nasdaq shed 1.9%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5%. Technology stocks were the biggest drag on the market. Bond yields rose.

Federal Reserve policymakers began a two-day meeting at which they’re expected to speed up the withdrawal of economic stimulus measures.

PRODUCER PRICES

Wholesale inflation jumps record 9.6% over past 12 months

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prices at the wholesale level surged by a record 9.6% in November from a year earlier, an indication of on-going inflation pressures

The Labor Department said that its producer price index, which measures inflation before it reaches consumer, rose 0.8% in November compared to Octber, the highest monthly reading since June.

Food prices, which had fallen 0.3% in October, jumped 1.2% in November. Energy prices rose 2.6% after a 5.3% percent rise in October.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PFIZER

Pfizer confirms COVID pill’s results, potency versus omicron

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer says that its experimental COVID-19 pill appears effective against the omicron variant. The company also confirmes that the pill delivered on promising early results in reducing COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.

The updates come as U.S. regulators are expected to soon decide on whether to authorize Pfizer’s pill and a competing drug from Merck. If authorized, the pills would be the first COVID-19 drugs that Americans could take at home to treat the virus.

Pfizer is seeking U.S. authorization for high-risk adults but is also studying the drug in lower-risk adults. The company said the drug missed a key study goal in ongoing testing of those patients.

CONGRESS-DEBT

Senate poised to raise debt limit by $2.5T, avoiding default

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is moving to lift the nation’s debt limit by $2.5 trillion. The expected vote in the Senate comes just one day before a deadline set by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen for avoiding a national default. The bill is expected to clear the Senate on a party-line vote with no Republican support and then quickly pass the House before heading to President Joe Biden’s desk.

The debt limit must be raised to cover the cost of spending decisions that have already been made by Congress under both Republican and Democratic majorities. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says this is about “paying debt accumulated by both parties.”

TREASURY-MINORITY INVESTMENTS

Treasury awards $8.7B for lending in minority communities

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department will release $8.7 billion to help increase lending to small and minority-owned businesses and to people living in poorer communities with limited access to banking.

The funds from the Emergency Capital Investment Program will go to 186 community-based financial institutions. Vice President Kamala Harris and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen spoke about the investments Tuesday.

Black Americans represent 13.4% of the U.S. population, yet Federal Reserve figures show they control just 4.3% of household wealth. More than half of Black household wealth is in the form of pension entitlements. This makes it harder for people living in predominantly Black communities to qualify for business loans and mortgages.

RAILROAD MERGER

CP railroad’s $31B purchase of Kansas City Southern advances

UNDATED (AP) — The railroad merger that was nearly derailed by a bidding war earlier this year is moving forward although regulators will have the final say next year on Canadian Pacific’s $31 billion acquisition of Kansas City Southern railroad.

Canadian Pacific set up a voting trust that purchased Kansas City Southern Tuesday after shareholders of both railroads overwhelmingly approved the deal last week. The U.S. Surface Transportation Board will spend the next year reviewing the deal before deciding whether to give it final approval.

Even with the merger expenses Canadian Pacific said it still expects its profits to grow this year by a rate in the high single digits.

KROGER-COVID-19

Kroger ending some COVID-19 benefits for unvaccinated staff

UNDATED (AP) — Kroger, the country’s biggest traditional grocery chain, is ending some benefits for unvaccinated workers as big employers attempt to compel more to become vaccinated with cases of COVID-19 again rising.

A company spokesperson says unvaccinated workers will no longer be eligible to receive up to two-weeks paid emergency leave if they become infected. That policy was put into place last year when vaccines were unavailable.

The company also confirmed that non-union employees or management that are unvaccinated would be asked to pay a monthly $50 surcharge for their company health plan to defray costs incurred by the Kroger.

PHILANTHROPY-GIVING PLEDGE

Giving Pledge adds 14 billionaires to philanthropist list

UNDATED (AP) — The Giving Pledge says 14 more billionaires, including the CEOs of DoorDash and Pinterest, promised this year to donate more than half their fortunes, bringing the total to 231 philanthropists from 28 countries.

Founded in 2010 by Bill Gates, Melinda French Gates and Warren Buffett, the Giving Pledge aims to foster a culture of philanthropy among the world’s wealthiest, encouraging them to tackle the world’s biggest problems.

This year’s new Giving Pledge philanthropists include Tony Xu, CEO and co-founder of DoorDash, and his wife, Patti Bao; Ben Silbermann, CEO and co-founder of Pinterest, and his wife, Divya; and Melanie Perkins and Cliff Obrecht, co-founders of design platform Canva.

BANKS-OVERDRAFT FEES

Banks slowly reconsider overdraft fees, amid public pressure

NEW YORK (AP) — The banking industry appears to have overdone it on overdraft fees.

After decades of raking in billions of dollars from mostly poor Americans short of cash in their accounts, the biggest banks — under pressure from lawmakers and regulators — are slowly decreasing their reliance on the widely unpopular practice. A number of large banks have taken steps this year that would reduce the amount they take in from overdraft fees, which they charge when customers make payments or withdrawals in excess of their account balance.

Still, it’s unlikely the financial services industry will entirely wean itself off such a cash cow anytime soon.

JAPAN-TOYOTA

Japan’s Toyota promises more electric models, investment

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese automaker Toyota is beefing up its electric vehicle lineup, offering 30 new fully electric models by 2030.

President Akio Toyoda said Toyota plans to sell 3.5 million electric vehicles globally in 2030. That’s up from its earlier plan to sell 2 million zero emission hydrogen and battery electric vehicles a year worldwide by 2030. Toyota now sells about 10 million vehicles globally a year.

Toyoda promised a full lineup of electric models called the “bz series,” short for “beyond zero.” His comments underline a determination to reverse the company’s reputation as a laggard in electric vehicles.

EMPLOYEE INCENTIVES-FREE HOUSE

Florida company offers 2 free homes as worker incentive

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — While many companies are offering bonuses or higher pay as a way to lure and keep workers, a central Florida business is offering a drawing for two brand new and mortgage-free houses.

Mechanical One President and CEO Jason James says he’s planning to hold the drawing next December. The company provides air conditioning and plumbing for new developments. He says his business model is “if we take care of our people, they are going to do more for us than any marketing budget.”

To qualify, employees must work for the company for one year and take a financial literacy course paid for by Mechanical One.

