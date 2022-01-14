Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The Associated Press
January 14, 2022 2:35 am
< a min read
      

JAN. 7-13, 2022

From clashes in Kazakhstan to Albanian opposition supporters fighting each other and the U.K. prime minister’s apology for attending a lockdown garden party, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Prague Photographer Petr Josek.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|13 Getting the Right Data to the Right...
1|13 govAccess: Resident Engagement,...
1|13 SASE Regional Event - East
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA James Webb Space Telescope team monitor mission's progress