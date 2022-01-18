Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Blast kills 3 sailors on Indian navy ship docked in Mumbai

The Associated Press
January 18, 2022 9:22 pm
< a min read
      

NEW DELHI (AP) — An explosion on an Indian navy ship killed three sailors Tuesday, the defense ministry said. It is unclear whether others were injured or what caused the blast.

The crew on the INS Ranvir acted quickly to bring the situation under control and no major damage has been reported so far, the defense ministry said.

The blast occurred in an internal compartment on the ship while it at the Naval Dockyard in the western city of Mumbai, officials said.

A board of inquiry has been set up to investigate what happened.

The Ranvir has been on cross coast deployment from the Eastern Naval Command since November and was due to return to its home port shortly, the ministry’s statement said.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|16 ANME Winter 2022
1|17 San Diego, CA: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
1|17 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

An F/A-18E Super Hornet launches off flight deck of the USS Carl Vinson