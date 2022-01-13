On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
EU halts merger of South Korean shipbuilders Daewoo, Hyundai

The Associated Press
January 13, 2022 7:08 am
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union on Thursday blocked the merger between South Korean shipbuilders Hyundai and Daewoo, saying a union between two of the world’s biggest players in the industry would have given the combined company a global stranglehold on the production of liquified natural gas carriers.

EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager says the merger would have led to “fewer suppliers and higher prices for large vessels transporting LNG.” European customers account for almost half the orders in the $45 billion market.

“We prohibited the merger,” Vestager said, arguing that LNG shipbuilding was such a complicated process that it was already difficult for new players to enter the market.

