Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Guatemala sentences 5 ex-patrol members for 1982 rapes

The Associated Press
January 24, 2022 6:58 pm
< a min read
      

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — A court in Guatemala sentenced five fomer members of a pro-government “civilian patrol” to 30 years in prison Monday in connection with the rape of Indigenous women during the Central American country’s civil war.

The patrols functioned as pro-government militias to help the army fight leftist guerrillas, and like the army they faced widespread accusations of committing atrocities.

Guatemala’s 1960-1996 civil war pitted the army and police against leftist rebels, and resulted in more than 200,000 deaths.

The five ex-patrol members were directly accused of raping five women of the Achí group in the village of Rabinal in 1982.

        Insight by Sonatype: Stephan Mitchev, acting CTO at USPTO, discusses how USPTO is looking at supply chain issues to address cybersecurity concerns. Dr. Stephen Magill, VP of product innovation at Sonatype, provides an industry perspective.

An additional 29 women said patrol members had participated in killings or kidnappings, but did not directly identify the five defendants as the perpetrators.

Judge Gelvi Sical said the victims “have waited years to break the silence, be heard and demand justice.”

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|24 5 Steps to Develop, Launch, and...
1|24 Creating Your Own Organization’s...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

State Department orders families of American personnel at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv to leave the country