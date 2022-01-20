On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Jan. 6 committee requests interview with Ivanka Trump

The Associated Press
January 20, 2022 12:37 pm
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection is asking Ivanka Trump, daughter of former President Donald Trump, to voluntarily cooperate with its investigation.

The committee sent a letter Thursday requesting a meeting in early February asking to discuss her father’s actions, including a telephone call they say she witnessed as he tried to pressure then-Vice President Mike Pence to reject the 2020 election results, among other issues. Ivanka Trump was an adviser to her father in the White House.

“Testimony obtained by the Committee indicates that members of the White House staff requested your assistance on multiple occasions to intervene in an attempt to persuade President Trump to address the ongoing lawlessness and violence on Capitol Hill,” wrote the committee chairman, Bennie Thompson.

The committee issued subpoenas earlier this week to Rudy Giuliani and other members of Trump’s legal team who filed bogus legal challenges to the 2020 election that fueled the lie that race had been stolen from the former president.

        Insight by Sonatype: During this exclusive webinar, Stephan Mitchev, director off the Office of Application Engineering and Development and acting chief technology officer at the Patent Office, will discuss how the Patent Office is taking a closer look at supply chain issues to address cybersecurity concerns. Dr. Stephen Magill, vice president of product innovation at Sonatype, will provide an industry perspective.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|17 San Diego, CA: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
1|18 Bloomberg’s The Year Ahead Summit
1|19 2022 - FAR Department Supplement -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President leaves East Room after news conference