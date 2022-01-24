Man allegedly released over COVID-19 diagnosis back in jail

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man who a St. Louis police union official alleged was released from jail last week because he tested positive for COVID-19 is back in jail and police officials have begun an internal investigation into his release, authorities said Monday.

The 36-year-old man, who was a suspect in a domestic assault, was released on Jan. 4 from the city’s main downtown jail. He was arrested again on Friday and was in jail Monday, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Jane Dueker, an attorney for the St. Louis Police Officers Association, said last week that the man was released before he was charged despite being considered dangerous enough that prosecutors wanted him held without bail.

Interim Public Safety Director Dan Isom said Monday that his release was a “poor decision” and an “aberration.” He said an internal affairs investigation into the decision to release him has begun.

Isom also said people suspected of violent crimes continue to be jailed even after a positive COVID-19 test and that the city has not changed that policy, as Dueker alleged last week.

Isom said the man’s medical status is private information, so he could not comment on whether he had tested positive for COVID-19.

