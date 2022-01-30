New Zealand leader Ardern tests negative for coronavirus

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday said she has tested negative for the coronavirus after coming into close contact with somebody who was infected on a commercial flight.

Ardern had been isolating since late Saturday after the Jan. 22 exposure first came to light. She intends to continuing isolating through Tuesday to complete a 10-day health requirement.

The exposure came on a flight from the town of Kerikeri to the largest city of Auckland. New Zealand’s Governor-General Cindy Kiro was also on the flight and has also gone into self-isolation.

Kiro’s office said the Governor-General had tested negative on an initial test and was awaiting the result of a second test.

Both Ardern and Kiro had been in the Northland region to do some filming ahead of New Zealand’s national day, Waitangi Day, on Feb. 6. Ardern’s office had said she had been asymptomatic and was feeling well.

Her isolation comes as Parliament is on summer break. She will chair a Cabinet meeting remotely on Tuesday.

Health officials listed a dozen flights as exposure events late Saturday, a possible indication that one or more flight crew members was infected.

New Zealand has managed to stamp out or contain the virus for much of the pandemic, and has reported just 52 virus deaths among its population of 5 million. But an outbreak of the omicron variant is starting to take hold and is expected to rapidly grow over the coming weeks.

About 77% of New Zealanders are fully vaccinated, according to Our World in Data. That figure rises to 93% of those aged 12 and over, according to New Zealand officials.

