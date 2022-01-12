On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Ohio Supreme Court rejects GOP-supermajority Statehouse maps

The Associated Press
January 12, 2022 3:41 pm
< a min read
      

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court rejected newly drawn district maps on Wednesday that had retained Republican supermajorities in both chambers of the state Legislature, agreeing with voting rights advocates that the lines were unconstitutionally gerrymandered.

The court sent the maps back to the Ohio Redistricting Commission to take another crack at complying with provisions of a 2015 constitutional amendment requiring an attempt at avoiding partisan favoritism.

Moderate Republican Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor, who at 70 years old must leave the court Dec. 31 due to age limits, provided a pivotal swing vote, joining the court’s three Democrats in a victory for national voting-rights and Democratic groups.

