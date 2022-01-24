Police: 3 killed in head-on crash in southern Maryland

LA PLATA, Md. (AP) — Maryland State Police are investigating a head-on crash that left three people dead Sunday night in Charles County.

Troopers responded to a report of a crash on Hawthorne Road at Ripley way around 8 p.m. and found two vehicles involved, police said in a news release. The preliminary investigation indicates that a van and a car collided head-on, police said.

Police identified the three people killed as Patrick Bowie Jr., 44, of La Plata; Tineka Palmer, 33, of Indian Head; and Tyron Carroll, 33, of Indian Head. Bowie was driving a Chrysler Pacifica, Palmer was driving a Chevrolet Impala and Carroll was her passenger. All three died on the scene, police said.

The cause and contributing factors involved in this crash remain under investigation.

