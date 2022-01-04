Trending:
Prosecutor drops groping charge against former NY Gov. Cuomo

The Associated Press
January 4, 2022 11:21 am
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Albany’s top prosecutor said Tuesday he is set to drop a criminal charge accusing former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of fondling an aide.

Albany County District Attorney David Soares’ decision comes three days before the Democratic ex-governor was due to answer the misdemeanor charge in court. Cuomo has denied the allegations.

The announcement follows a couple of moves by prosecutors elsewhere in the state not to pursue charges against Cuomo over his behavior toward women. The Albany County sheriff filed a criminal complaint Oct. 28 accusing Cuomo of forcible touching. Soares had said the complaint was “potentially defective.”

