Rain-fed landslides kill at least 19 in southern Brazil

DÉBORA ÁLVARES
January 30, 2022 4:11 pm
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Landslides caused by heavy rains killed at least 19 people in Brazil’s largest state on Sunday according to local officials, who said flooding forced some 500,000 families from their homes over the weekend.

Three people from the same family died after a landslide destroyed their house in the city of Embu das Artes, according to the municipal government, while four other people were rescued by firemen.

Four children died in Francisco Morato, according to Sao Paulo state Gov. João Doria, and the state government said four other people died in in Franco da Rocha. Deaths also were reported in Ribeirão Preto and Jaú.

Doria used a helicopter to survey damaged areas on Sunday and announced the equivalent of $2.8 million in financial aid to affected cities.

In addition to landslides, the rains also caused flooding and overflowing rivers, forcing 500,000 families to leave their homes, according to the Sao Paulo state government. Several roads and highways were also blocked.

Because of disruptions caused by the rain, Sao Paulo’s city government canceled scheduled vaccinations against COVID-19.

Southeastern Brazil has been punished with heavy rains since the state of the year, with 19 deaths recorded in Minas Gerais state.

