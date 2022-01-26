‘Suspicious’ man accused of shooting D.C. officer captured

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man accused of shooting a police officer in Washington, D.C., on Sunday night has been captured.

The Washington Post reports that Davon Easton, 28, of Northwest Washington, was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer while armed and other offenses on Tuesday, Police Chief Robert Contee III said.

Police said the officer was investigating a “suspicious” person when the gunman opened fire and struck the officer during the confrontation, Contee had told reporters.

“He appeared to be very suspicious in terms of his behavior,” the chief said of the suspect.

The injured officer was grazed in the head and suffered a wound to his hand. He was taken to a hospital, treated and released.

The gunman ran away from the scene, and police said they were engaged in a barricade situation. Police later tweeted that the barricade ended without incident or an arrest.

No other details about the suspect or the incident were released on Tuesday.

Easton is expected to make an initial appearance in D.C. Superior Court on Wednesday.

