Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

‘Suspicious’ man accused of shooting D.C. officer captured

The Associated Press
January 26, 2022 3:57 am
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man accused of shooting a police officer in Washington, D.C., on Sunday night has been captured.

The Washington Post reports that Davon Easton, 28, of Northwest Washington, was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer while armed and other offenses on Tuesday, Police Chief Robert Contee III said.

Police said the officer was investigating a “suspicious” person when the gunman opened fire and struck the officer during the confrontation, Contee had told reporters.

“He appeared to be very suspicious in terms of his behavior,” the chief said of the suspect.

        Insight by Sonatype: Stephan Mitchev, acting CTO at USPTO, discusses how USPTO is looking at supply chain issues to address cybersecurity concerns. Dr. Stephen Magill, VP of product innovation at Sonatype, provides an industry perspective.

The injured officer was grazed in the head and suffered a wound to his hand. He was taken to a hospital, treated and released.

The gunman ran away from the scene, and police said they were engaged in a barricade situation. Police later tweeted that the barricade ended without incident or an arrest.

No other details about the suspect or the incident were released on Tuesday.

Easton is expected to make an initial appearance in D.C. Superior Court on Wednesday.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|24 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
1|24 Microsoft 365 Virtual Training Days:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Charleston conducts flight operations in the South China Sea