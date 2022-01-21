On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Trial set for 2 men in assault of Capitol officer who died

The Associated Press
January 21, 2022 5:30 pm
< a min read
      

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A tentative trial date has been set for two men charged in the assault of a police officer who died after defending the U.S. Capitol in January 2021.

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Thursday scheduled a June 6 jury trial for George Tanios of Morgantown, West Virginia, and Julian Khater of State College, Pennsylvania.

Prosecutors have said Khater sprayed U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick and other officers with chemicals after retrieving a canister from Tanios’ backpack. Sicknick later collapsed and died.

Khater, who remains behind bars, has pleaded not guilty to assault charges. Tanios, who is free on personal recognizance, faces numerous charges, including assault on a federal officer with a dangerous weapon.

        Insight by Sonatype: Stephan Mitchev, acting CTO at USPTO, discusses how USPTO is looking at supply chain issues to address cybersecurity concerns. Dr. Stephen Magill, VP of product innovation at Sonatype, provides an industry perspective.

Neither Tanios nor Khater have been charged in Sicknick’s death.

A Washington medical examiner last April determined that Sicknick suffered a stroke and died from natural causes.

Capitol Police accepted the medical examiner’s findings but said the ruling didn’t change the fact that Sicknick had died in the line of duty, “courageously defending Congress and the Capitol.”

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|20 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
1|21 Tableau Server Management Virtual Test...
1|21 Virtualized Data Center-Virtual...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ensign Alison Dunbar stands a helicopter control watch aboard USS Dewey