FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian stocks rise after China rate cuts, Japan export gain

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets are higher after China cut interest rates to shore up flagging economic growth and Japan reported a double-digit rise in exports. Benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul advanced.

Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index fell 1% as investors tried to figure out how fast the Federal Reserve would move in rolling back economic stimulus to cool inflation.

The Chinese central bank cut its interest rate on one- and five-year loans after growth in the world’s second-largest economy sank to 4% over a year earlier in the latest quarter. Japan reported December exports rose 17.5% over a year earlier.

UNITED STATES-UKRAINE

Biden predicts Russia will invade Ukraine, warns Putin

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says he thinks Russia will invade Ukraine and warns President Vladimir Putin that his country would pay a “dear price” in lives lost and a possible cutoff from the global banking system if it does.

Biden, speaking at a news conference Wednesday to mark his one-year anniversary in office, also said a “minor incursion” by Russia would elicit a lesser response. He later sought to clarify that he was referring to a non-military action, such as a cyberattack, that would be met with a similar reciprocal response, and that if Russian forces cross the Ukrainian border, killing Ukrainian fighters, “that changes everything.”

But the comments also hinted at the challenge of keeping the United States and its NATO allies united in their response to Russia. In explaining the minor incursion remark, he said “it’s very important that we keep everyone in NATO on the same page.”

AIRLINES-5G-FAA APPROVAL

Nearly 40% of U.S. airline fleet still awaiting FAA approval to land in low visibility around 5G.

DALLAS (AP) — Nearly 40% of the U.S. airline fleet lacks Federal Aviation Administration approval to land in low-visibility near 5G signals. Some flights to and from the U.S. have been canceled even after AT&T and Verizon scaled back the rollout of high-speed wireless service that could interfere with aircraft technology that measures altitude.

Airlines received warnings from the FAA and Boeing that many of the plane maker’s 777 aircraft had equipment that was particularly vulnerable to interference from 5G service.

The Airlines for America trade group said Wednesday that cancellations were limited because telecom providers agreed to temporarily reduce the rollout of 5G near airports while industry and government work out a longer-term solution.

UNITED AIRLINES RESULTS

United posts $646 million loss, omicron casts shadow over 1Q

CHICAGO (AP) — United Airlines lost $646 million in the last three months of 2021, and the new year doesn’t look too good either.

United said Wednesday that the current spike in COVID-19 cases will hurt its results in the March quarter, and its revenue will be 20% to 25% lower than it was at the same time in 2019.

United says the omicron variant of COVID-19 is hurting near-term bookings, but the outlook is better for travel in spring and summer. United officials are scheduled to discuss the results with analysts today.

TEXAS-GOOGLE LAWSUIT-RADIO ADS

Texas sues Google over local radio ads for its smartphones

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas’ attorney general is suing Google, alleging the company asked radio DJs to record personal endorsements for smartphones that they hadn’t used or been provided.

Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton says in the lawsuit filed in Montgomery County that Google engaged in false and misleading practices in violation of the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices—Consumer Protection Act.

A Google spokesman says the attorney general’s allegations “appear to misrepresent what occurred.” The lawsuit says Google hired iHeartMedia in October 2019 to have its radio personalities record the advertisements for the Pixel 4, a Google-brand smartphone.

Paxton, who faces GOP challengers in his reelection bid this year, is facing a years-old criminal case and a newer FBI investigation.

He pleaded not guilty in a state securities fraud case, which has been stalled since 2015. He has broadly denied wrongdoing in the separate criminal probe launched after his then-top deputies reported him to the FBI in 2020 for alleged bribery and abuse of office.

CALIFORNIA-CONSERVATORSHIPS

Spears case drives California bid to limit conservatorships

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Disability rights activists and advocates for Britney Spears are backing a California proposal to provide more protections for those under court-ordered conservatorships, while promoting less-restrictive alternatives.

Their move came as the volatile Spears case again boiled over Wednesday in a Los Angeles County courtroom. The advocacy groups said that probate conservatorships are overused and misused in California. They most often involve people with developmental or intellectual disabilities or those with age-related issues like dementia or Alzheimer’s.

The advocacy groups say conservatees can become trapped in a system that takes away their usual civil rights and ability to advocate for themselves. The Professional Fiduciary Association of California did not comment.

TONGA-VOLCANO ERUPTION-AID

First aid flights leave for Tonga after big volcano eruption

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The first flights carrying fresh water and other aid to Tonga finally arrived after the Pacific nation’s main airport runway was cleared of ash left by a huge volcanic eruption.

New Zealand and Australia each sent military transport planes that were carrying water containers, kits for temporary shelters, generators, hygiene supplies and communications equipment. The Australian plane also had a special sweeper to help keep the runway clear.

U.N. humanitarian officials report more than 80% of Tonga’s population have been impacted by the volcano’s eruption. Homes were destroyed, drinking water was polluted by volcanic ash, and the single fiber-optic cable that connects Tonga with the world was likely severed.

US-NIELSENS

Football games send viewers to TV on cold weekend

NEW YORK (AP) — Viewers parked themselves in front of their televisions to watch football and stay out of the January chill. The NFL says an average of 30.5 million people watched their wild card games over the weekend either on television or digitally. That was up 21 percent over the same games in 2021.

The Nielsen company said 22.3 million people watched Georgia defeat Alabama for the NCAA football championship. That was good news for ESPN, after two lackluster semifinal games on New Year’s Eve were not big television winners.

Between football, “60 Minutes” and its “FBI” franchise, CBS was the week’s television winner.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.