FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian shares decline amid omicron, Fed, Ukraine jitters

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares have fallen following a volatile day on Wall Street.

Inflation-fighting measures from the Federal Reserve and the possibility of conflict between Russia and Ukraine are overhanging markets.

Benchmarks fell across the region. A late-day buying spree pushed the benchmark S&P 500 index to a 0.3% gain after pulling it out of correction territory.

The market is waiting to hear from Fed chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday after policymakers conclude a two-day meeting and offer their latest thinking on the economy and interest rates. Some economists worry the Fed is already moving too late to combat high inflation.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TREATMENTS

FDA halts use of antibody drugs that don’t work vs. omicron

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health officials say COVID-19 antibody drugs from Regeneron and Eli Lilly should no longer be used because they don’t work against the omicron variant. The Food and Drug Administration said Monday it is revoking emergency authorization for both drugs. The FDA says that if the drugs prove effective against future variants, it can reauthorize their use.

The move was expected because both drugmakers had previously said their drugs are less effective against omicron.

POLYMET MINE

Court offers mixed views on water permit for Minnesota mine

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota appeals court has issued a mixed opinion in a complicated case contesting one of the key permits that a St. Paul-based company needs to build what would be the state’s first copper-nickel mine.

The Minnesota Court of Appeals reversed a decision by regulators to issue the PolyMet Mining Corp. a water quality permit for the project.

It now goes back to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to determine whether any pollution discharges from the mine into groundwater would violate the federal Clean Water Act.

However, the three-judge panel rejected several other arguments from PolyMet’s opponents, leaving both sides claiming victory. While it means an additional delay for the contentious project, it does not put a stop to the $1 billion open-pit mine that PolyMet has proposed near the towns of Babbitt and Hoyt Lakes.

TONGO-VOLCANIC ERUPTION

Internet to Tonga’s main island could be restored in 2 week

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Tonga’s main island could have its internet service restored within two weeks, although it may take much longer to repair the connection to the smaller islands. The single fiber-optic cable which connects Tonga to the outside world was severed 10 days ago after a volcanic eruption and tsunami.

That left most people unable to connect with loved ones abroad. Since then, Tonga’s Digicel has been able to restore international call services to some areas by using satellite connections.

Some people have been able to send emails or get limited internet connectivity. The huge eruption destroyed dozens of homes on the islands and tainted water supplies with volcanic ash.

TONGO-COVID-19

23 Australians on ship delivering aid to Tonga have virus

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Nearly two dozen sailors on an Australian ship going to deliver aid to Tonga are infected with the coronavirus, raising fears they could bring COVID-19 to a nation that has managed to avoid any outbreaks.

Australian officials say they’re working with Tongans to keep the ship at sea and make sure there is no threat.

Tongan authorities have been wary that accepting international aid could usher in a bigger disaster than the eruption of the undersea volcano 10 days ago. The eruption triggered a tsunami that destroyed homes, and volcanic ash tainted drinking water.

It also severed the single fiber-optic cable that provides the island nation’s communications with the outside world. The cable owner says internet service could be back in two weeks.

MALAYSIA-AIRLINE

New Malaysian carrier SKS Airways takes to the skies

SUBANG, Malaysia (AP) — New low-cost Malaysian carrier, SKS Airways, took to the skies today with short-haul flights to holiday island resorts as domestic travel rebounds after months of lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

SKS launched its maiden flight from the smaller Subang airport near Kuala Lumpur to Pangkor, a northern tax-free island, becoming the first carrier to fly there. It will also fly to northeastern Redang island, a popular scuba-diving haven, and southern Tioman island using 19-seater Twin Otter turboprop aircraft.

Despite the modest start, director Rohman Ahmad says SKS aims to expand regionally to Southeast Asia and southern China in the long-run.

CYBERSECURITY-REVIEW BOARD

Delay in creating new cybersecurity board prompts concern

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A key part of President Joe Biden’s plans to fight major ransomware attacks and digital espionage campaigns has been languishing for more than eight months.

Biden signed an executive order in May that would create a Cyber Safety Review Board, molded after the National Transportation Safety Board. But the board still hasn’t been set up.

Some supporters of the new board say the delay could hurt national security. They also note growing concerns of a potential conflict with Russia over Ukraine that could involve nation-state cyberattacks.

RETURNING TRIBAL LAND

California redwood forest returned to native tribal group

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A conservation group is turning over a historic redwood grove on the Northern California coast to descendants of the original Native American inhabitants.

Save the Redwoods League said it would transfer to the InterTribal Sinkyone Wilderness Council a 523-acre property it recently acquired on the Lost Coast.

It’s the second property the league has transferred to the group of 10 tribes.

The property includes prized old-growth redwoods, which were mostly decimated by logging. The land was purchased with $3.5 million from Pacific Gas & Electric Co. for northern spotted owl and marbled murrelet habitat to mitigate other environmental damage by the utility.

