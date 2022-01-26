FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian shares mixed ahead of Fed policy statements

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mixed, with many investors staying on the sidelines ahead of an update on how aggressively the Federal Reserve will tackle inflation.

Benchmarks fell in Tokyo and Seoul but rose in Hong Kong and Shanghai.

Stocks have gyrated this week, putting heightened scrutiny on the Fed’s meeting today and whether the central bank will clarify just how fast it plans to tighten credit and potentially slow the economy. On Tuesday, stocks closed lower on Wall Street after another volatile day of trading. Technology companies like Microsoft were again the biggest drag on the market. Markets have been jittery over rising inflation and worries the Fed’s actions will be too late or too aggressive.

FEDERAL RESERVE

As Fed meets, investor angst over rate hikes spooks markets

With high inflation squeezing consumers and businesses, the Fed is expected to signal that it will raise its benchmark short-term interest rate in March in a sharp reversal from the ultra-low rate policies it imposed after he pandemic recession erupted two years ago.

To further tighten credit, the Fed plans to end its monthly bond purchases in May. And later this year, it may start reducing its huge stockpile of Treasury and mortgage bonds.

SAUDI-THAILAND TIES

Saudi restores full ties with Thailand after diamond dispute

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia has ordered the restoration of full diplomatic ties with Thailand and says the countries have agreed to trade ambassadors.

The announcement during a visit by the Thai prime minister closed the chapter on three decades of mistrust and hostility that stemmed from a sensational jewelry heist.

Saudi Arabia downgraded its diplomatic ties with Thailand over the 1989 theft, known as the Blue Diamond affair. A Thai janitor’s theft of an estimated $20 million worth of gems and jewelry from a Saudi prince’s palace caused a scandal that wrecked relations between the countries.

CANADA-CYBERATTACKS

Canada investigating cyberattack amid tensions with Russia

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian officials say hackers launched a cyberattack on the country’s Global Affairs Department last week.

The Canadian government is not saying who it suspects was behind the Jan. 19 attack, which has left some diplomats without access to some online services almost a week later.

But the attack came one day before the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security urged companies to bolster protections against the potential for Russian-backed attacks. That comes amid escalating tensions over a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine.

CANADIAN RAILROAD-NEW CEO

CN railroad names new CEO, resolves dispute with investor

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Canadian National railroad has named a new CEO. It also has reached an agreement with the investment fund that has been pushing it to focus more on cutting costs and streamlining its operations.

The Montreal-based railroad says Tracy Robinson will lead Canadian National. Robinson spent 27 years working at rival Canadian Pacific railroad. She’ll replace retiring CEO JJ Ruest, who announced he would step down after CN failed to acquire Kansas City Southern railroad last year.

The London-based TCI investment firm, which owns 5% of CN’s stock, agreed to drop its demand for a special shareholder meeting after the railroad agreed to appoint two new independent directors with railroad experience.

Last fall, Canadian National lost out in the bidding for Kansas City Southern after regulators rejected part of CN’s acquisition plan. Instead, Kansas City Southern went with a rival $31 billion buyout offer from Canadian Pacific even though that offer was lower than CN’s offer.

MEXICO-REMITTANCES-IMPORTANCE

Mexico’s remittances pass $50 billion, surge during pandemic

COMACHUEN, Mexico (AP) — Mexico’s remittances — the money migrants send home to their relatives — have soared in the past two years, and are now expected to top $50 billion for the first time once 2021′s figures are added up.

But as happy as the Mexican government is about the news — and the president is ecstatic — the boom raises questions: Is it sustainable, or just blip fueled in part by U.S. government pandemic support payments?

Any decline would be a blow. In some places in rural Mexico, remittances are often the lifeblood of many towns, with every store, business and family depending on the money.

MUSTANG ROUNDUPS-LEGAL CHALLENGES

US plans more wild horse roundups this year than ever before

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The U.S. government plans to capture more wild horses on federal lands this year than ever before. The Bureau of Land Management plans to permanently remove at least 19,000 horses and burros this year, about 70% more than the previous high a year ago.

The plan is drawing sharp criticism from mustang advocates who hoped the Biden administration would curtail the annual roundups. Critics say it’s a continuation of a decades-old policy that kowtows to ranchers who don’t want horses competing with their livestock for limited forage on public land.

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association says the roundups are an important part of the process of bringing the horse herds into balance with the range.

