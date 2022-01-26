FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks rise ahead of latest Fed policy update

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks gained ground in afternoon trading on Wall Street as investors review a mostly solid round of earnings reports and await the Federal Reserve’s latest policy statement.

The decisive move higher in early trading was a welcome relief following several days of volatile swings as investors try to gauge whether the Federal Reserve will succeed in its new effort to fight inflation.

The S&P 500 rose 1.8%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.1% and the Nasdaq rose 2.8%. The gains pushed every major index into the green for the week. Bond yields remained stable.

NEW HOME SALES

US new home sales jump in December as prices fall

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Sales of new single family homes in December rose to their highest level in 10 months as buyers snapped up cheaper homes in anticipation of higher interest rates.

The Commerce Department reports that December’s increase put the seasonally adjusted annual sales pace to 811,000 for the month, an 11.9% increase over November’s figure, which was revised down to 725,000 from 744,000. The median price of a new home, the point where half the homes sold for more and half for less, fell to $377,700, last month, its lowest level since June but about 4% higher than December 2020.

WTO-US-CHINA

WTO ruling finds China can penalize $645M worth of US goods

GENEVA (AP) — A World Trade Organization arbitrator has decided that China can impose retaliatory tariffs on imports from the United States totaling up to $645 million a year, capping a decade-long dispute over U.S. duties on some Chinese goods.

The dollar-value award follows a decision in July 2019 from the WTO’s dispute resolution process, which the United States has since gummed up by refusing to allow for new judges to be appointed to its body that acts as a sort of appeals court.

EPA-ENVIRONMENTAL JUSTICE

EPA acts on environmental justice in 3 Gulf Coast states

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency is taking a series of enforcement actions to address air pollution, unsafe drinking water and other problems afflicting minority communities in three Gulf Coast states. The EPA’s actions follow a “Journey to Justice” tour by Administrator Michael Regan last fall in Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas.

The EPA will conduct unannounced inspections of chemical plants, refineries and other industrial sites suspected of polluting air and water and will install air monitoring equipment in Louisiana’s “chemical corridor” to enhance enforcement at chemical and plastics plants. The EPA also says Jackson, Mississippi’s, aging and overwhelmed drinking water system violates the federal Safe Drinking Water Act.

ENVIRONMENTAL JUSTICE-LA-OIL WELLS

Los Angeles to hold vote on phaseout of oil drilling

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles City Council is expected to vote today on a measure that would ban new oil and gas wells in the nation’s second most populous city and phase out hundreds of existing ones.

The measure would shut down oil and gas fields in the city after a decade of complaints from residents about negative health impacts — nosebleeds, wheezing, coughing — they blamed on air pollution from the sites. Activists say that Black and Latino residents of the city are the most affected by pollution from the sites.

NISSAN-ROGUE RECALL

Nissan recalls 793K Rogues; wiring trouble raises fire risk

DETROIT (AP) — Nissan is recalling more than 793,000 small SUVs in the U.S. and Canada because water can get into wiring and in rare cases could start a fire.

The recall covers Nissan Rogue SUVs from the 2014 through 2016 model years. The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents that water and salt can enter a wiring connector in the driver’s foot well, causing corrosion. The corrosion can increase the risk of a fire.

Nissan says it’s working on a fix and expects to have one in the spring. Owners will get an interim notification letter in March and later will be told when to take their Rogues to a dealer for service.

UBER-LAWSUIT

Man paralyzed in Uber vehicle crash sues for $63M

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man who was left a quadriplegic when his Uber vehicle crashed last year is seeking $63 million in damages in a negligence lawsuit he has filed against the ride-hailing platform.

William Good alleges in the lawsuit filed Tuesday that Uber “failed to appropriately screen, hire and supervise their driver, resulting in severe and life-changing injuries.” Good had hailed a ride to get from work in Boston to his home in Somerville on April 30, according to the suit.

An Uber spokesperson said the company does not comment on pending litigation.

WALMART-FINANCIAL STARTUP

Walmart-backed financial startup buys 2 companies

NEW YORK (AP) — The financial technology startup that Walmart is backing will buy two financial companies as it tries to create one app where shoppers can do different financial activities from getting paid to borrowing and saving money.

The venture called Hazel will purchase Even, a financial benefits platform that enables employees to access their earned wages early. It’s also buying ONE Finance Corp. which combines saving, spending and borrowing in one account. The combined business will operate under ONE. The transactions are expected to close in the first half of this year.

Walmart’s moves show how it’s stepping up the pace in using its clout in the banking world.

BOOM-JET PLANT

Officials: Boom aims to build supersonic jets in N. Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A Colorado-based aviation company wants to build a plant for next-generation supersonic passenger jets at a North Carolina airport.

Government officials announced the project as local and state boards approved hefty financial incentives for Boom Supersonic. Officials say the proposed $500 million operation at Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro could generate at least 1,750 jobs by 2030. Boom declined to comment, but Gov. Roy Cooper scheduled an announcement for later Wednesday at the airport.

Boom is one of several companies trying to revive supersonic passenger travel. The company says its Overture plane would travel at twice the speed of today’s passenger jets.

PHILANTHROPY-GATES FOUNDATION BOARD

Gates Foundation expands board following Bill, Melinda split

UNDATED (AP) — The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation says it will add four new members to its board of trustees. It’s a first for the Seattle-based philanthropic giant, whose decision making has been guided by very few hands since its incorporation in 2000.

Wednesday’s announcement means the global charitable group will now have six people guide its work. The new additions include Gates Foundation CEO Mark Suzman; Zimbabwean telecoms billionaire Strive Masiyiwa, the African Union’s COVID-19 vaccine envoy; economist Minouche Shafik and Thomas J. Tierney, the co-founder and co-chair of the influential philanthropic consulting firm The Bridgespan Group.

EARNS-BOEING

Boeing posts $4 billion loss tied to problems with 787 jet

UNDATED (AP) — Boeing is reporting a fourth-quarter loss of $4.16 billion after taking a big charge against earnings to cover delays in delivering one of its jets to airline customers.

The aircraft maker says it took a charge of $3.5 billion to cover additional delays related to production problems with its 787 jetliner and compensation for airlines that are still waiting to get their planes. The company also says the problems will add $2 billion in unusual production costs to the 787, double an earlier projection.

Deliveries of new 787s have been halted since May 2021 because of flaws including gaps where panels of the carbon-composite fuselage are joined.

ANTHEM-RESULTS

Insurer Anthem underwhelms Street with 2022 forecast

UNDATED (AP) — Anthem is starting 2022 with lower expectations than Wall Street for how the year will play out.

The Blue Cross-Blue Shield health insurer laid out today earnings, revenue and enrollment projections that all fell short of average analyst expectations, and its stock started sliding early. Anthem said it expects adjusted earnings to be greater than $28.25 per share on $152 billion in operating revenue, which excludes investment income.

The insurer, which has been growing its government-funded Medicaid and Medicare business, also sees total medical enrollment ending up at somewhere between 45.6 million and 46.2 million people for the year.

DISNEY-MATTEL

Mattel wins back rights for Disney Frozen, princess products

UNDATED (AP) — Toy company Mattel has won back the licensing rights for Disney’s princess and “Frozen” franchises. The reunion comes after Hasbro bested the rights for the “Frozen” and princess products away from Mattel in 2014.

The new multiyear global deal between Disney and Mattel will allow Mattel to develop lines of toys for Disney consumer products, games and publishing, including fashion dolls, small dolls, and figures. The products are expected to launch at retailers worldwide at the start of next year.

