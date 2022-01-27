FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian stocks slump after Fed says US rates will rise ‘soon’

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets have tumbled by unusually wide margins after the Federal Reserve indicated it plans to start raising interest rates soon to cool inflation.

Tokyo’s market benchmark fell more than 3%. Hong Kong and Seoul sank more than 2%.

Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.1% after a Fed statement said the U.S. central bank “expects it will soon be appropriate” to raise rates.

Investors expect as many as four rate hikes this year, starting in March. The Fed also says monthly bond purchases that push down long-term rates by injecting money into the financial system would be phased out in March.

FEDERAL RESERVE

Fed plans to raise rates as soon as March to cool inflation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve has signaled that it will likely begin a series of interest-rate hikes in March. That would reverse pandemic-era low-rate policies that have fueled hiring and growth — and stock market gains — but also high inflation.

Chair Jerome Powell said at a news conference Wednesday that inflation has gotten “slightly worse” since the Fed last met in December. He said raising the Fed’s benchmark rate, which has been pegged at zero since March 2020, will help prevent high prices from becoming entrenched.

The Fed’s rate hikes will make it more expensive, over time, to borrow for a home, car or business.

EUROPE-CHINA-TRADE

EU launches WTO action against China over Lithuania row

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union says it’s launched action against China at world trade’s governing body for discriminatory practices against Lithuania.

The bloc says Beijing’s spat with the Baltic country is hitting other EU exports. Lithuania broke with diplomatic custom by agreeing that the Taiwanese office in Vilnius would bear the name Taiwan instead of Chinese Taipei, a term used by other countries to avoid offending Beijing.

Tit-for-tat embassy closures ensued. Tensions have mounted, and the EU turned to the World Trade Organization.

European Commission Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis says “we see no other way forward” than to take the case to the WTO.

SAMSUNG EARNINGS

Samsung reports robust profit based on chip strength

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Samsung Electronics Co. says its operating profit for the last quarter rose by more than 53% from the same period last year as it continued to thrive during the pandemic while relying on its dual strength in parts and finished products.

Samsung’s operating profit of $11.6 billion for the October-December period was its highest for a fourth quarter since 2017. The company attributed the growth to robust demand for its computer memory chips and chip contract manufacturing.

Samsung’s $63.7 billion revenue for the period was a new quarterly record, which it says was driven mainly by increased sales of finished products, including smartphones, TVs and home appliances.

NORTH CAROLINA-SUPERSONIC JET

North Carolina chosen for supersonic passenger jet plant

RALEIGH (AP) — A Colorado-based aviation company has chosen North Carolina as the location for a new plant that will manufacture next-generation supersonic passenger jets. Boom Supersonic announced on Wednesday that Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro will be the home for its first full-scale manufacturing facility.

The company says it will create over 1,750 jobs by 2030, with a goal of reaching more than 2,400 jobs by 2032. Local and state boards approved hefty financial incentives for Boom Supersonic just before the announcement.

Boom is one of several companies trying to revive supersonic passenger travel. The company says its Overture plane will be rolled out in 2025 and will travel at twice the speed of today’s passenger jets.

JAPAN-US-NUCLEAR ENERGY

Japan’s Mitsubishi, energy body join Gates’ nuclear project

TOKYO (AP) — Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and the Japan Atomic Energy Agency say they have signed an agreement to participate in a next-generation nuclear energy project with TerraPower, a company started by Bill Gates. The memorandum of understanding is on cooperating in developing advanced nuclear technologies.

Based in Kemmerer, Wyoming, the demonstration project will use a nontraditional, sodium-cooled nuclear reactor. It will hire workers from a local coal-fired power plant scheduled to close soon.

MHI, one of Japan’s largest industrial conglomerates, says it will explore ways to provide technical support and to develop the reactor. It says the company views nuclear energy as essential for achieving net zero carbon emissions to counter climate change.

FLINT-PUBLIC HEALTH

Mott Foundation gives MSU $25M for Flint-based research

LANSING, Mich (AP) — The Charles Stewart Mott Foundation has donated $25 million to Michigan State University to expand its public health initiatives in Flint. The funding is in addition to previous grants that helped establish and expand the university’s public health program in the city.

Flint still heals from a water crisis that started in 2014 when the city’s water supply was switched to the Flint River without properly treating the pipes to avoid lead contamination.

Researchers began work in Flint in 2014 and it was in 2015 that Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha discovered the link between children’s elevated blood lead levels in Flint and the change in the city’s water source.

TRUMP-LEGAL TROUBLES

New York AG: No basis for Trump’s lawsuit challenging probe

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s attorney general wants to put a stop to former President Donald Trump’s attempted end-run around a years long civil investigation into his business practices.

Attorney General Letitia James asked a judge Wednesday to dismiss a lawsuit aimed at halting the probe. James argues in court papers that Trump’s lawsuit is a sudden “collateral attack” on her investigation.

She says it’s designed in part to shield him from a recent subpoena. A Trump lawyer says James’ court filing “fails to address her egregious and unethical conduct in her weak response to our complaint.”

MUSIC-YOUNG-SPOTIFY

Spotify says it will grant Young’s request to remove music

NEW YORK (AP) — Spotify says it will grant veteran rocker Neil Young’s request to remove his music from its streaming platform. Young made the request to protest what he called the company’s decision to allow COVID-19 misinformation to spread on its service.

Spotify airs comedian Joe Rogan’s popular podcast, where last month he aired an interview with a doctor who has been banned from Twitter for spreading COVID misinformation.

Spotify says it has removed more than 20,000 podcast episodes dealing with the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

Young said he appreciated the backing of his record company, knowing they are losing income.

