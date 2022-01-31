FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian stocks follow Wall St higher at start of holiday week

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks have followed Wall Street higher at the start of a week when China, South Korea and Southeast Asian markets are closed for the Lunar New Year holiday. Hong Kong and Southeast Asia are due to close later in the week.

Benchmarks in Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced while Sydney declined.

On Friday, Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index rose 2.4%, breaking a three-week losing streak and giving major indexes their biggest gains this year. Investors have been rattled by the Federal Reserve’s decision to try to cool inflation by accelerating plans to raise interest rates and wind down bond purchases and other economic stimulus.

UNITED STATES-QATAR

Biden to meet Qatar leader as Europe energy crisis looms

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is preparing to host the ruling leader of Qatar at the White House as the West faces the prospect of a European energy crunch if Russia further invades Ukraine.

Qatar played a central role in aiding last summer’s U.S. military evacuations in Afghanistan. It also hosts the biggest American air base in the Middle East, and served as a go-between with the Taliban for the last three U.S. administrations.

Qatar is one of the world’s biggest natural gas suppliers, but it might only be able to offer limited assistance if Russia disrupts the flow of energy supplies to Europe.

SCHOOLS-CYBERATTACKS

Cyberattacks increasingly hobble pandemic-weary US schools

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Cybersecurity experts say that ransomware attacks on K-12 schools have increased during the pandemic.

Cyberattacks have crippled schools in recent weeks as teachers become more reliant on computers to take attendance and deliver lessons. Before the pandemic, cyber hacks of schools rarely led to canceled classes.

Snow days are less frequent because children can learn from home when there’s bad weather. But this month at least two schools in New Mexico and Wisconsin took “cyber snow days,” canceling classes to repair the damage from attacks by hackers.

Disruptions of software used to record attendance and grades make teaching even more stressful on top of COVID-19 protocols and staffing shortages.

MUSIC-SPOTIFY

Spotify to add advisories to podcasts discussing COVID-19

NEW YORK (AP) — Spotify says it will add content advisories before podcasts discussing the coronavirus. The move follows protests of the music streaming service that were kicked off by Neil Young over the spread of COVID-19 vaccine misinformation.

In a post, Spotify chief executive Daniel Ek on Sunday laid out more transparent platform rules given the backlash stirred by Young.

The singer on Wednesday had his music removed from Spotify after the tech giant declined to remove episodes of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” which has been criticized for spreading virus misinformation.

Ek says advisories are rolling out in the coming days and will link to Spotify’s fact-based COVID-19 hub.

CALIFORNIA-UNIVERSAL HEALTHCARE

Universal health care bill faces deadline in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A bill that would create a government-funded universal health care system in California now faces a key deadline.

Today is the last chance for lawmakers in the Assembly to keep the bill alive this year.

The bill would create a universal health care system and set its rules. But it would not pay for it. There’s another bill that would do that, which has a different deadline and does not have to pass today.

Business groups oppose the bill, saying it would cost too much. Supporters say Californians and their employers are already paying too much for health insurance.

PORTUGAL-ELECTION

Socialists win reelection in Portugal, eye major investments

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal’s center-left Socialist Party has won a third straight general election, returning it to power as the country prepares to deploy billions of dollars of European Union aid for the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Socialists elected at least 112 lawmakers in the 230-seat parliament. With 98.7% of votes counted Sunday night, the Socialists had 41% of the vote, compared with 28% for its main rival, the center-right Social Democratic Party. The latter took at least 68 parliamentary seats. Eighteeen seats are still to be allocated.

It is unclear whether the Socialists will reach 116 lawmakers, allowing it to enact legislation alone, or whether it will fall short of that number and need to cut deals for the support of smaller parties.

FILM-BOX OFFICE

On a quiet weekend in theaters, ‘Spider-Man’ is No. 1 again

NEW YORK (AP) — On a chillingly quiet weekend at movie theaters, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” again topped the box office in its seventh week of release.

January is traditionally a slow month for moviegoing and that’s been especially true this year, in part because the omicron variant of the coronavirus prompted some postponements. But even before a blizzard forced some theaters to close in the Northeast, the weekend was set to be among the most muted of the past year. With scant competition, Sony Pictures’ “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has accounted for a huge percentage of the month’s ticket sales.

Studio estimates Sunday say it grossed $11 million over the weekend, bringing its domestic total to $735.9 million.

