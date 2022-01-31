FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks rise, still on pace for worst month since March 2020

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are rising, trimming some of their worst monthly loss since the early days of the pandemic, as Wall Street closes a tumultuous January wracked by worries that imminent interest-rate hikes will make everything in markets more challenging.

The S&P 500 was 1% higher in afternoon trading. But it’s still down 6.7% since setting a record exactly four weeks ago and is on track for a loss of 6.1% this month. That would be its worst since falling 12.5% in March 2020, when it hit bottom after the pandemic suddenly shut down the global economy.

BIDEN-INFRASTRUCTURE

Biden issues an infrastructure ‘roadmap’ to help spend $1T

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is urging U.S. governors to ramp up their construction plans as his administration rolls out a guidebook for accessing the nearly $1 trillion made available by the bipartisan infrastructure deal.

Biden welcomed governors to the White House today as part of the winter meeting of the National Governors Association. He cajoled them on the importance of infrastructure, telling them that they “know how to build roads and bridges” and that there are ”a lot to build.”

The White House says the goal of the guidebook released today is to ensure that all communities have the details on how to qualify for funding, no matter their size or politics.

MODERNA-VACCINE

US gives full approval to Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health regulators have given full approval to Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine after reviewing additional data on its safety and effectiveness. The decision by the Food and Drug Administration comes after many tens of millions of Americans have already received the shot under its original emergency authorization.

Full approval means FDA has completed the same rigorous, time-consuming review for Moderna’s shot as dozens of other long-established vaccines.

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine received full approval last summer. Public health advocates initially hoped the distinction would boost public confidence in the shots. But there was no discernable bump in vaccinations after the Pfizer decision.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ITALY-SCAM

Italian businessmen scammed 440M euros in virus tax credits

ROME (AP) — Italian police say dozens of businessmen are accused of cheating the government out of 440 million euros in tax credits that were granted as part of government measures to help struggling businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police said 35 people were targeted with arrest warrants, home detention or other restrictive measures and that authorities carried out 80 searches across the country, from Trentino in the north to Sicily in the south.

The Italian government passed a series of measures to try to keep Italian businesses afloat after Italy became the first epicenter of the outbreak in Europe in February 2020 and imposed the first nationwide lockdown and production shutdown in the West.

CIRTIX-ACQUISITION

Vista, Evergreen to take Citrix private in $16.5B deal

UNDATED (AP) — Affiliates of investment firms Vista Equity Partners and Evergreen Coast Capital are taking cloud computing company Citrix Systems Inc. private in an all-cash deal valued at $16.5 billion.

Citrix shareholders will receive $104 in cash per share. The transaction includes the assumption of Citrix debt, but the amount of debt was not specified.

Vista and Evergreen plan to combine Citrix with one of Vista’s portfolio companies, Tibco Software. The combined businesses will serve 400,000 customers, with 100 million users in 100 countries.

MEXICO-ECONOMY

Mexico’s economy enters technical recession

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s economy entered a technical recession at the end of last year with two consecutive quarters of contraction. That’s despite annual growth of 5% for 2021. Continuing issues with the global supply chain have been a problem for Mexican assembly plants.

Despite COVID-19 infections falling late last year and there being few health-related restrictions the economy struggled. The government statistics agency says that in the last three months of 2021, the economy dropped 0.1% compared to the previous three months, when it shrank 0.4%. The 5% growth in 2021 followed an 8.4% contraction in 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic gripped Mexico.

ITALY-DOLCE&GABBANA-FUR FREE

Dolce&Gabbana drop animal fur starting in 2022

MILAN (AP) — Dolce&Gabbana says it will drop the use of animal fur in all its collections starting this year, and transition to eco-friendly faux fur.

The Milan fashion house today joined other luxury brands including Armani, Gucci, Prada and Moncler in adhering to guidelines set by the Fur Free Alliance. The alliance is a network of animal rights groups around the world.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.