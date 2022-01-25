Update on the latest in business: CORRECTION

FINANCIAL-MARKETS

Stocks fall sharply as a bout of market volatility continues

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are falling again on Wall Street, continuing a volatile bout of trading that has sent markets swinging between steep losses and gains as investors gauge several threats. The S&P 500 fell 1.3% in midday trading and moved closer to a “correction,” which among markets watchers means a drop of 10% from a peak. The benchmark index’s most recent record high was set on Jan. 3. The swings are coming as traders try to assess how a stubborn resurgence of inflation will affect the economy and how well the Federal Reserve will succeed in fighting it by pulling back its stimulus policies and raising interest rates.

CONSUMER CONFIDENCE

US consumer confidence remains high after January downturn

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — U.S. consumer confidence declined this month as Americans became less optimistic about their near-term financial prospects amid persistent inflation and the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. The Conference Board, a business research group, says its consumer confidence index — which takes into account consumers’ assessment of current conditions and the outlook for the future — fell to 113.8 in January, from 115.2 in December. The board’s present situation index, which measures consumers’ assessment of current business and labor conditions, rose this month but the expectations index, based on consumers’ outlook for income, business and labor market conditions, fell.

IMF-GLOBAL ECONOMY

Amid omicron and inflation, IMF cuts world growth forecasts

WASHINGTON (AP) — The International Monetary Fund is downgrading its forecast for the world economy this year. It cites as the cause for the lowered growth expectation the spread of COVID-19′s omicron variant, higher energy prices, an uptick in inflation and financial strains in China. The 190-country lending agency now forecasts that the global economy will expand 4.4% in 2022. That’s down from an estimated 5.9% last year and from the 4.9% the IMF was forecasting for 2022 back in October. The IMF slashed the growth forecast for the United States — world’s largest economy — to 4% from the 5.2% it predicted in October.

COMPUTER CHIP SHORTAGE

US warns that chip shortage could shut down factories

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Commerce Department says the U.S. supply of computer chips has fallen to alarmingly low levels, raising the prospect of factory shutdowns. It says companies that use semiconductors are down to less than five days of inventory. The department cited its survey of 150 companies that found chip inventories had dropped sharply from 40 days in 2019. The chips used in the production of automobiles and medical devices are especially scarce. The department said demand for chips was up 17% last year from 2019.

FTC-LOCKHEED-AEROJET

FTC sues to block Lockheed’s purchase of supplier Aerojet

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal regulators are suing to block a Lockheed Martin acquisition that it says would limit competition among companies that supply missiles to the Pentagon. The Federal Trade Commission said Tuesday that the $4.4 billion deal would eliminate the last independent U.S. supplier of key missile parts. The FTC says that if the deal goes through, Lockheed will jack up prices that the government must pay for weapons systems. The FTC lawsuit would block Lockheed from buying Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings. Lockheed’s missile-building competitors include Raytheon, Northrop Grumman and Boeing.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PFIZER-OMICRON VACCINE

Pfizer opens study of COVID shots updated to match omicron

UNDATED (AP) — Pfizer has begun a study comparing its original COVID-19 vaccine with doses specially tweaked to match the omicron variant. Pfizer and its partner BioNTech announced the study on Tuesday. COVID-19 vaccine makers have been updating their shots in case global health authorities decide a change is needed. The Pfizer study will include 1,420 healthy adults. Most already are vaccinated and will get boosters of the omicron-based vaccine or the original version. Some unvaccinated volunteers will get three omicron-based doses. The original vaccines still offer good protection against severe illness and death. Studies have made clear that adding a booster dose strengthens that protection.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TREATMENTS-FLORIDA

DeSantis blasts FDA for halting drugs ineffective on omicron

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has vowed to fight a decision from federal health regulators to block two coronavirus antibody treatments after the drugs were found to be ineffective against treating the widespread omicron variant. The Republican governor’s comments Tuesday come after the federal Food and Drug Administration moved to revoke emergency authorization for antibody drugs from Regeneron and Eli Lilly. The drugs had become a centerpiece of DeSantis’ coronavirus response as he resisted vaccine mandates and other safety measures. The governor did not elaborate on how he plans to oppose to the FDA decision.

JOHNSON & JOHNSON-EARNINGS

Prescription drugs, medical devices boost J&J in Q4

UNDATED (AP) — Growing prescription drug and medical device sales nudged Johnson & Johnson past fourth-quarter earnings expectations, and the health care giant’s COVID-19 vaccine gained momentum as well. J&J’s one-shot vaccine rang up $1.62 billion in sales in the last quarter of 2021, or more than double what it had recorded before the quarter. The vaccine wound up bringing in $2.38 billion last year, or slightly less than what company leaders have said they expected. J&J said Tuesday that it forecasts vaccine sales of $3 billion to $3.5 billion this year too, as countries continue to fight variants of the coronavirus.

UNION VOTE-WEST VIRGINIA

Biscuit World workers say no to 1st W.Va. fast-food union

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — An employee-led effort to unionize a franchise of Tudor’s Biscuit World in West Virginia has failed. National Labor Relations Board officials said Tuesday that workers were not able to garner enough votes to form the collective bargaining unit. If the vote had gone the other way, the franchise in the tiny mountain town of Elkview would have become the first unionized fast-food shop in West Virginia. Workers at the franchise in the tiny town of Elkview decided to organize because they say they have been treated unfairly in unsafe conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Employees sent in their ballots over the past few weeks.

GENERAL-MOTORS-ELECTRIC-VEHICLE-PLANTS

Michigan OKs $824M in incentives for GM’s EV, battery plants

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s economic development board has approved $824 million in incentives and assistance for General Motors Co. to put electric vehicle and battery plants in its home state, adding as many as 4,000 jobs. The Detroit-based automaker plans to spend up to $4 billion converting and expanding its Orion Township assembly factory to make electric pickup trucks and $1.5 billion to $2.5 billion with a joint venture building a third U.S. battery cell plant in Lansing. The package was authorized by the Michigan Strategic Fund Board on Tuesday. Michigan last year missed out on three Ford Motor Co. battery factories and an electric vehicle assembly plant that were placed in southern states.

WALMART-VERTICAL FARMING

Walmart invests in indoor vertical farming startup Plenty

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart says it has taken a stake in agriculture startup Plenty, becoming the first large U.S. retailer to significantly invest in indoor vertical farming as a way to deliver fresher produce to its stores. Vertical farmers tout their quality produce that brings higher yields while using less water and land. The method also doesn’t use pesticide, and the produce can be grown year round near the point of distribution, increasing the reliability of supply. Walmart declined to comment on the size of its investment or the financial terms of the deal. But the nation’s largest retailer says it will join San Francisco-based Plenty’s board at the close of the transaction.

