On Air: Leaders & Legends
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Vatican appeals court upholds convictions of ex-bank chiefs

The Associated Press
January 21, 2022 11:12 am
1 min read
      

ROME (AP) — A Vatican appeals court has upheld the convictions of two former managers of the Vatican bank and ordered them to pay back some 40 million euros from bad investments over a decade ago.

The court originally convicted Paolo Cipriani and Massimo Tulli in 2018 and held them liable for mismanagement. The two resigned in 2013.

In a statement Friday, the Institute for Religious Works, as the bank is known. said the Vatican appeals court had rejected the managers’ appeals in full.

The bank, which long had a reputation as an offshore tax haven, has undergone a years-long reform process so it would no longer be a source of scandal for the Holy See.

        Insight by Sonatype: Stephan Mitchev, acting CTO at USPTO, discusses how USPTO is looking at supply chain issues to address cybersecurity concerns. Dr. Stephen Magill, VP of product innovation at Sonatype, provides an industry perspective.

The Institute for Religious Works is not open to the public but provides financial services to Vatican employees, diplomats, religious orders and the Holy See’s embassies overseas.

The Vatican court convicted Cipriani and Tulli’s predecessor at the bank in a separate trial. In that case, the court last year found Angelo Caloia and his lawyer guilty of embezzlement and other charges related to sales of Vatican real estate estate.

The court sentenced them to nearly nine years in prison each. Caloia and the lawyer are appealing.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|17 San Diego, CA: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
1|19 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
1|19 Joint Fires Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ensign Alison Dunbar stands a helicopter control watch aboard USS Dewey