Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

AP PHOTOS: Life in Ukraine on the edge amid war fears

The Associated Press
February 20, 2022 1:41 pm
< a min read
      

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ordinary Ukrainian civilians take part in military drills to prepare for possible war, handling automatic rifles or advancing in formation as the country lives under the threat of a feared Russian invasion.

Families hold tearful goodbyes in separatist-held eastern Ukraine, as women and children wave from trains and buses bound for Russia.

Soldiers on the tense front line take pensive smoke breaks, steal a moment to dance playfully, or take up fighting positions, their eyes haunted.

Elsewhere, some of life’s normalcy goes on. A destitute woman begs for alms on an Odesa street, and a bride and groom celebrate their union on the Black Sea shore.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

​​___

Follow AP’s coverage of the Ukraine crisis at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Fed Photo of the Day

Special delivery