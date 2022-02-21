On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Colombia’s highest court rules to decriminalize abortion

Associated Press
February 21, 2022 5:29 pm
< a min read
      

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia’s Constitutional Court issued an order Monday decriminalizing abortion, making the country fourth in Latin America to do so.

Under the ruling, abortions will be allowed up to 24 weeks of pregnancy in Colombia, a widely Roman Catholic country. The decision was announced in a press release by the court following a debate among the justices.

Before the ruling, Colombia allowed abortions only when a woman’s life was in danger, a fetus had malformations or a pregnancy resulted from rape.

Colombia’s court decision was called historic by activists in the country.

        Insight by MuleSoft: During this exclusive webinar, Pat Flanders, chief information officer of the Defense Health Agency, will discuss how the agency is modernizing and integrating IT systems previously managed by the Air Force, Army and the Navy—to securely support military healthcare services worldwide, on the battlefield and off. Industry professionals from Salesforce and MuleSoft will provide their perspective.

Elsewhere in Latin America, Argentina, Uruguay and Cuba also allow abortions without restrictions.

Latin America is also a region where some countries prohibit the termination of pregnancy without exception, like in El Salvador, Nicaragua, Honduras and the Dominican Republic.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|28 USAG Bavaria/Grafenwoehr Tech Expo
2|28 (ISC)2 CCSP Training Week | Certified...
2|28 2022 Tactical Wheeled Vehicles...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!