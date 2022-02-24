On Air: What's Working in Washington
Correction: School Shooting-Michigan story

The Associated Press
February 24, 2022 10:53 am
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — In a story published Feb. 23, 2022, about students seeking gun reform in Michigan, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey met with students from the March For Our Lives group. Shirkey’s office met with the students. This correction also clarifies Matt Sweeney’s title. He’s the director of the Senate Majority Communications Office.

