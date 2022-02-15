On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Council candidate accused of trying to kill would-be mayor

The Associated Press
February 15, 2022 8:42 am
1 min read
      

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A candidate for Louisville’s metro council stands charged with attempted murder, accused of opening fire on a mayoral candidate whose shirt was grazed by a bullet in his campaign headquarters, police said Tuesday.

Quintez Brown, 21, also faces four counts of wanton endangerment, Louisville police spokesman Aaron Ellis said.

Brown, who is running as an independent, was arrested Monday after witnesses said he shot multiple rounds at the headquarters of Democrat Craig Greenberg, who told reporters he was “shaken but safe” after the attack. Greenberg said he was at his campaign office with four colleagues when a man appeared in the doorway with a weapon.

“When we greeted him, he pulled out a gun, aimed directly at me and began shooting,” Greenberg said.

One staffer managed to shut the door, which they barricaded using “tables and desks,” and the suspect fled, he said.

“Despite one bullet coming so close that it grazed my sweater and my shirt, no one was physically harmed,” Greenberg said.

Police have said the motive remains under investigation. The suspect appears to have acted alone, they said.

Brown, a civil rights activist, is a former intern and editorial columnist for The Courier Journal, the Louisville newspaper reported.

Police apprehended the suspect near the campaign headquarters shortly after responding to reports of an “active aggressor” at about 10:15 a.m. on Monday, Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields said.

