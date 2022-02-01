Correction: Schools-Cyberattacks story

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — In a story published January 31, 2022, about cyberattacks on school networks including student information databases, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Truth or Consequences was a second school district using Synergy, a software product of Edupoint. Truth or Consequence uses PowerSchool, a different student information database platform.

