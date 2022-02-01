On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Correction: Schools-Cyberattacks story

CEDAR ATTANASIO
February 1, 2022 5:08 pm
< a min read
      

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — In a story published January 31, 2022, about cyberattacks on school networks including student information databases, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Truth or Consequences was a second school district using Synergy, a software product of Edupoint. Truth or Consequence uses PowerSchool, a different student information database platform.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Health News Technology News U.S. News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|31 Cloud Native Security Camp
1|31 FAA System of Airports Reporting (SOAR)...
1|31 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

John Kirby speaks at a briefing at the Pentagon